Spotsylvania County resident Brianna Simpson will sponsor a get-together for widows and widowers with children. It’s from 5–7 p.m. Saturday at Kenmore Park in Fredericksburg.
Participants can get family photos taken, meet some animals from the Fredericksburg SPCA and enjoy snacks and drinks. There will be information available on local grief-support services.
The event is free but participants are asked to preregister online at widow-ers-with-children-meet-up-11741.eventcreate.com/ and print a ticket for each person attending.
More information is available by emailing riannasimpson1114@gmail.com.
Va. gets $1.6M grant for apprenticeship program
RICHMOND (AP)—More than $1.6 million in federal grant funding has been awarded to Virginia to expand apprenticeships in fields ranging from computer programming to the building.
The funding from the U.S. Department of Labor will be used for the Registered Apprenticeship Program administered by the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Through partnerships with approximately 2,200 employers, the program serves approximately 12,000 Virginia-based apprentices.
The goals of the three-year grant include adding 800 additional apprenticeships in high-demand areas.
Inmate’s mom convicted in plot with lawyer hailed on ‘Ellen’
PRINCE GEORGE—A Virginia woman has been convicted of conspiring to smuggle drugs and a cellphone to her jailed son with an attorney who gained national attention on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Kimberly Walker-Debro entered Alford pleas in court Thursday to two conspiracy charges. She was sentenced to a 15-year suspended sentence.
Prosecutors said Walker-Debro collaborated with Richmond attorney Dana Tapper to smuggle a cellphone and Suboxone strips to Walker-Debro’s son, Karon Porter. He is serving a 30-year sentence for killing a Marine officer in a crash while fleeing police.
Tapper pleaded guilty and received a 20-year sentence with all but three months suspended. In 2013, DeGeneres recognized Tapper for her volunteer work helping minors transition out of juvenile detention centers.