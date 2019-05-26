Here are some of the Memorial Day events planned in the Fredericksburg area:
MONDAYFredericksburg National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Keynote speaker is retired Lt. Col. Britt Brewer, a seasonal park guide who served for 25 years in the U.S. Army. Noon. For more information, call the Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center at 540/693-3200 Ext. 4040; nps.gov/frsp.
A Walk to Remember and Wreath Laying. Meet at Merchant Square Pavilion, Spotsylvania Courthouse. One-mile walk with American Legion Post 320 to honor Spotsylvania County’s fallen military heroes. Wear a poppy and carry a soldier’s name in remembrance, both provided. 9 a.m.
153rd Memorial Day Ceremony, Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, 1100 Washington Ave. Speaker Robert Epp presents “A Genealogist’s View of The Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, along with taps by camp musician Roy Perry and benediction by Very Rev. Francis de Rosa. 10 a.m. Rain location: Crowninshield Building, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies Memorial Association.
Wreath Laying at Hugh Mercer Monument, 1208-1298 Washington Ave. Wreath-laying ceremony with bagpipe accompaniment. Noon. Free.
Culpeper Remembers Memorial Day Commemoration, American Legion Post 330, 14222 Rixeyville Road. Selections from Crossroads Youth Orchestra, Piedmont Community Band, Pen to Paper and Stageworks. 3–4 p.m. Bring picnic, blankets and chairs. Rain or shine.
Rappahannock Pops Orchestra: “In Memoriam,” Memorial Day concert, Mary Washington Hospital, 1001 Sam Perry Blvd. Hear favorite patriotic pieces and enjoy children’s patriotic parade. 6 p.m. Free. Bring a chair; concessions will be available for purchase. rappahannockpops.org.
Service of Remembrance for the Veterans, Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, Fredericksburg. Speaker: Stafford County Cemetery Committee chair Anita Todd. Includes presentation of the colors and national anthem by the Quantico Young Marines; words of prayer given by the Rev. Gary Williams and Rev. Ronald R. Scites Jr.; and talk by church historian Frank White. 1–2 p.m. Free.
Memorial Day Service, Mount Lawn Cemetery, 9327 Woodford Road, Woodford. Noon. A concession stand with homemade goodies will be available.
Memorial Day tour and potluck, Rikki’s Refuge. Tour at noon. Potluck at 3 p.m. Reservations required by email to tours@rikkisrefuge.org.
Memorial Day Observance, Fredericksburg Area War Memorial, Liberty, Barton and George streets. 2:45 p.m.
Memorial Day Celebration, Courthouse Lawn, Bowling Green. Dedication of memorial plaque and recognition of local veterans. Veterans may contact the Visitor Center to pre-register for recognition. 11 a.m. In case of rain: Bowling Green Town Hall. Sponsored by the Caroline County Board of Supervisors and VFW 10295. 804/633-3490.
Quantico National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle. 11 a.m. 703/221-2183.
Memorial Day Ceremony, Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 E. Chandler St. Speaker: Sherry Crissman, EdD USMC/USN Veteran. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 540/825-0027.