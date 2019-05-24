Here are some of the Memorial Day events planned in the Fredericksburg area:
SATURDAY
24th annual Memorial Luminaria, Fredericksburg National Cemetery, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. More than 15,300 candles will honor soldiers who have died in the service of this country, taps every 30 minutes and park staff telling stories about some of the formerly unidentified soldiers for the first time. 8-11 p.m. Free. Park at the University of Mary Washington lot at the corner of William Street and Sunken Road. Fredericksburg Trolley will provide shuttle service between the parking area and the national cemetery. Pets are not permitted in the cemetery. Rain date: May 26. 540/693-3200; nps.gov/frsp.
Luminary, Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, 1100 Washington Ave. Luminaries for the 3,550 interred at cemetery. 6 p.m. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies Memorial Association, assisted by American Heritage Girls, Evergreen Shade and SCV Mathew Fontaine Maury Camp. Taps by camp musician Roy Perry and closing salute volley from SCV Matthew Fontaine Maury Camp.
A Special Saturday Before Memorial Day Tribute, Ellwood Manor, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove. Honoring Civil War soldiers who gave their lives on the Chancellorsville and Wilderness battlefields. Greg Mertz will reflect on the legacy of Confederate Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson. 2 p.m. Free. The program will last about one hour. Ellwood will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Rain or shine; severe weather may result in cancellation. fowb.org; nps.gov/frsp.
11th annual Fredericksburg City & Confederate Cemetery Tour, Washington Avenue. Led by local amateur historian Dan “BigFrench” Janzegers. Recent research will be shared; several heartbreaking tragedies and subsequent burials will be noted. Rifle salute, taps, chaplain prayer and reading of names immediately afterward. 6-7:30 p.m. Free; donations to the Fredericksburg City or Confederate cemeteries welcome. In conjunction with the Luminary at the Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery. Rain date: May 26.
Flags in for Memorial Day, Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 US Ave. Public invited to place flags at the headstone of the more than 11,000 veterans. Flags will be provided by Culpeper National Cemetery. 8-10 a.m. Register at facebook.com/events/1472780409524339. 540/825-0027.
SUNDAY
Memorial Day Service, Shiloh Baptist Church, 13457 Kings Highway. Kendall Miller, retired U.S. Navy, will speak, with JNROTC, placing of the wreath and reading of names. 11 a.m. 540/775–4646; kgshiloh.org; facebook.com/kgshiloh.
MONDAY
Fredericksburg National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, 1013 Lafayette Blvd. Keynote speaker is retired Lt. Col. Britt Brewer, a seasonal park guide who served for 25 years in the U.S. Army. Noon. For more information, call the Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center at 540/693-3200 Ext. 4040; nps.gov/frsp.
A Walk to Remember and Wreath Laying. Meet at Merchant Square Pavilion, Spotsylvania Courthouse. One-mile walk with American Legion Post 320 to honor Spotsylvania County’s fallen military heroes. Wear a poppy and carry a soldier’s name in remembrance, both provided. 9 a.m.
153rd Memorial Day Ceremony, Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, 1100 Washington Ave. Speaker Robert Epp presents “A Genealogist’s View of The Fredericksburg Confederate Cemetery, along with taps by camp musician Roy Perry and benediction by Very Rev. Francis de Rosa. 10 a.m. Rain location: Crowninshield Building, Kenmore, 1201 Washington Ave. Hosted by the Fredericksburg Ladies Memorial Association.
Wreath Laying at Hugh Mercer Monument, 1208-1298 Washington Ave. Wreath laying ceremony with bagpipe accompaniment. Noon. Free.
Culpeper Remembers Memorial Day Commemoration, American Legion Post 330, 14222 Rixeyville Road. Selections from Crossroads Youth Orchestra, Piedmont Community Band, Pen to Paper and Stageworks. 3-4 p.m. Bring picnic, blankets and chairs. Rain or shine.
Rappahannock Pops Orchestra: “In Memoriam,” Memorial Day concert, Mary Washington Hospital, 1001 Sam Perry Blvd. Hear favorite patriotic pieces and enjoy children’s patriotic parade. 6 p.m. Free. Bring a chair; concessions will be available for purchase. rappahannockpops.org.
Service of Remembrance for the Veterans, Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, 135 Chapel Green Road, Fredericksburg. Speaker: Stafford County Cemetery Committee chair Anita Todd. Includes presentation of the colors and national anthem by the Quantico Young Marines; words of prayer given by the Rev. Gary Williams and Rev. Ronald R. Scites Jr.; and talk by church historian Frank White. 1-2 p.m. Free.
Memorial Day Service, Mount Lawn Cemetery, 9327 Woodford Road, Woodford. Noon. A concession stand with homemade goodies will be available.
Memorial Day tour and potluck, Rikki’s Refuge. Tour at noon. Potluck at 3 p.m. Reservations required by email to tours@rikkisrefuge.org.
Memorial Day Observance, Fredericksburg Area War Memorial, Liberty, Barton and George streets. 2:45 p.m.
Memorial Day Celebration, Courthouse Lawn, Bowling Green. Dedication of memorial plaque and recognition of local veterans. Veterans may contact the Visitor Center to pre-register for recognition. 11 a.m. In case of rain: Bowling Green Town Hall. Sponsored by the Caroline County Board of Supervisors and VFW 10295. 804/633-3490.
Quantico National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle. 11 a.m. 703/221-2183.
Memorial Day Ceremony, Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 E. Chandler St. Speaker: Sherry Crissman, EdD USMC/USN Veteran. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 540/825-0027.
