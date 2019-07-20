Conservation Police Officer Daniel Eller was driving along State Route 3 in Orange County at around noon when he came upon two vehicles that appeared to be in an accident, so he stopped to check it out.
What he saw was a woman lying on the ground.
“My first glance, she looked like she was deceased,” Eller said. “Bystanders were starting CPR and called 911.”
Eller ran back to his truck and grabbed the automated external defibrillator that all Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries game wardens are required to carry. Once it was connected, the readout showed a flat line, so he used the paddles to shock her heart. Amazingly, she regained a slight pulse, and CPR was continued until the medics arrived.
The woman was Dr. Debbie Grissom, well-known area veterinarian who had been driving her transit van when she had a sudden cardiac arrest.
Starting the day
Dr. Grissom started out the day in her mobile vet business van, driving toward Culpeper County with passenger Matt Chilton on June 28. Normally, Grissom goes alone on vet visits, but on this day she invited her former employee and friend to ride along.
Grissom, 57, owned and operated Caroline Animal Hospital for 30 years in Caroline County and sold the business in 2016. Chilton worked at the animal hospital for 26 years alongside Grissom.
As they pulled out of her driveway on Truslow Road in Stafford County, she was in good spirits. As she started driving the van east on Route 3, Grissom offered to buy Chilton a “giant sandwich” for lunch at the popular Battlefield Country Store that was nearby.
Before they could reach the store, Grissom looked at Chilton and said “I think I’m going to pass out.”
Chilton said Grissom collapsed and slumped down in her seat. He realized no one was driving the van.
“I knew the first thing was to try to get her foot off of the gas pedal and get control of the steering wheel,” he said.
As the van eventually slowed down, he maneuvered it to the side of the road and slammed it into park.
Grissom’s heart stopped beating. Survival rates for sudden cardiac arrest patients are less than two percent, according to American Heart Association.
Chilton, 44, isn’t new to performing CPR. He has been a vet technician for 25 years.
“Immediately going through my head was to start CPR,” he said. “Dr. Grissom had trained me, so it was instinct.”
CPR and AED training are also part of the job for employees at the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said Eller.
“We are given training and re-certification to prepare for this sort of situation. Earlier this yea,r he and fellow officer Katiana Quarles received the Louisa County Crime Solvers, Inc. Officers of the Year Award for saving three boaters when their boat had run aground in Lake Anna on July 21, 2018.
At the hospital
Paramedics took Grissom to the emergency room at Mary Washington Hospital where she remained in intensive care for five days.
Her husband Alex Grissom rushed to the hospital as a breathing tube was inserted through her throat to let air flow into her lungs.
“Also, there was concern for how long she had been without oxygen and blood flow to her brain,” Alex Grissom said. “So the decision was made to lower her body temperature."
Therapeutic hypothermia uses cooling devices to drop a patient's body temperature, which allows the brain a chance to heal. Her body temperature was lowered to around 93 degrees. The treatment lasted about 24 hours.
Eventually, the cardiologist inserted an intra-cardiac pacemaker above Debbie Grissom’s heart that acts as a defibrillator in the event of another cardiac arrest. When Grissom woke up, she had no memory of the incident.
“I remember nothing of the day,” said Grissom. “It was the weirdest feeling when I woke up, because I could only recall two days before the incident, when Alex and I went to dinner for our anniversary.”
Doctors are not certain what caused her heart to stop so suddenly, although she was taking medicine for left bundle branch block, a heart condition she was diagnosed with several years ago that could have been caused by antibiotics or the ephedra. The condition causes a delay or blockage along the pathway that electrical impulses travel to make your heart beat. It makes it harder for your heart to pump blood efficiently through your body.
There were no symptoms or warnings, in fact Debbie remarked at feeling healthy that day and had recently gotten positive results from an echocardiogram.
“I told her, Chilton helped to save your life," said Alex Grissom. "He was the first one she asked to see when she was in ICU.”
Their reunion was brief, because Debbie Grissom was weak, but she managed to share her gratitude.
“Thanks for saving my life,” she said to Chilton. “I still owe you a sandwich.”
Grissom is slowly gaining strength and is at home recuperating.
“It's surreal that it actually happened," she said, "and I am grateful to the people that were there at the right time and saved my life. My guardian angel is tired this week.”
The Grissoms want to pay it forward, and are in the planning stages for a fundraiser to furnish AED units in first responder vehicles
“These devices shouldn’t just be in ranger vehicles for remote areas, they should be in every first responder’s vehicle,” Grissom said.