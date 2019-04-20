Micah Ecumenical Ministries will receive a total of almost $129,000 in grants from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund to support its "housing first" initiatives to end homelessness in the area.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the 30 Homeless Reduction Grant recipients, who all together will receive $2.2 million from the state, last week.
Micah will receive $51,500 to increase case management capacity for its Permanent Supportive Housing program, which combines affordable housing with best-practice services for individuals and families with disabilities and a lengthy history of homelessness.
It will also receive $77,250 to provide rapid re-housing services to youth between the ages of 18 and 24 who are homeless.
According to a news release from Northam's office, the Virginia Housing Trust Fund was able to award funds totaling $1.1 million to 16 additional projects this fiscal year over last fiscal year, thanks to "successful efforts by the governor and the General Assembly."
“Virginia is focused on targeting our funds toward systematic strategies that have been proven successful in reducing homelessness, like rapid re-housing and permanent supportive housing,” Northam said in the release. “We know that having a stable, safe, and affordable place to live is key to achieving positive educational outcomes, securing a good job, and leading a healthy, productive life. With this funding, we are working to strengthen our communities and ensure that no Virginian is left behind.”
Since 2010, overall homelessness in Virginia has decreased 34 percent and homelessness among families has decreased 44 percent, according to the release. Homelessness among veterans has decreased 48 percent since 2011.