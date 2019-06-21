Grass seed, some 30 pounds of it, was applied Wednesday morning to the dirt-covered front and back yards at the almost-ready-to-move-in Culpeper Habitat for Humanity house on Spring Street in town.
By Thursday afternoon, a full lawn had sprouted as if by some miracle. It wasn’t Miracle-Gro that made the grass appear in less than 24 hours, it was community policing at its best and some quick action by a well-connected law enforcement leader.
When Culpeper Police Department Captain Tim Chilton learned—by reading Wednesday’s front-page article about the house dedication—that a lack of grass was the only thing keeping local mom Jennifer Driggers from getting her certificate to occupancy to move in with her two girls, he sprang into action, contacting friends and associates to help out.
Within hours, Chilton had organized the donation of three palettes of sod from Kettle Wind Farm LLC, transport of the sod to the site from Rusty’s Towing Service and site work with a mini excavator from MD Russell Construction.
“I made four calls and everybody said yes,” Chilton said Thursday morning from outside Driggers’ home.
By noon, another five Culpeper PD officials, a state police trooper and his wife and Culpeper Public Works members were on scene to join the police captain, getting dirty and sweaty on a very hot day laying sod. Driggers showed up breathless, overwhelmed by the show of support.
“This is Culpeper helping Culpeper!” she said. “A need was read through the article and this will give us the final push for occupancy and closing. I love Culpeper and their heart to help finalize our house!”
Those helping out considered it, simply, an act of service. Chilton, a longtime electrician, said the PD had been looking for ways to support the Habitat project when the sod laying opportunity surfaced.
“It’s not bad to give back,” he said. “We’ll jump on it and do anything we can to help somebody.”
Jerry Martire, project manager on the Habitat house, showed up after noon on Thursday nearly speechless when he saw how the yards had been transformed.
“Talk about instant,” he said. “I didn’t believe it when (Chilton) said he could have the sod and people there to lay it by tomorrow morning. We planted the grass seed on Wednesday and it had sprouted by Thursday. This is super seed!”
And a super avenue for connecting law enforcement with community.
Martire said he hoped to have all the final approvals in hand by this week, allowing Driggers and her daughters to start fresh in the first home of their own. On Facebook late Thursday, she posted, “Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts.”