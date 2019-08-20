Trudi Ficklin only took the 23andMe DNA test because she was interested in what it might tell her about her health.
She never expected it would lead to her meeting her French birth mother this summer.
“It’s been so overwhelming,” she said. “I’m still processing it.”
The Montross resident, 58, always knew she’d been adopted, and though she was always curious about her birth family, she’d never acted on that curiosity.
The parents who raised her adopted her in Metz, a town in northeastern France close to the border with Germany, near one of the now-closed U.S. military bases where they worked.
Ficklin had her birth certificate with her French birth mother’s full name. Beyond that, all she knew was that her mother had been very young and that she had worked at the exchange on the base.
Ficklin figured that her birth mother had a good reason for giving her up for adoption. She didn’t want to reopen old wounds that painful decision may have caused.
“I never had any resentment towards her,” she said.
Ficklin and her adopted parents moved back to the U.S. when she was 3 and she became a naturalized citizen.
She grew up and worked as a family and consumer science teacher in Westmoreland County. She married James, a commercial crabber and oysterman, who jokingly calls her his “little French wife,” and raised two children of her own, a son and daughter.
Having her own biological children gave Ficklin a feeling of being rooted, something she thinks she’s always subconsciously yearned for.
“I always kind of felt an abandonment, a feeling you just try to bury,” she said. “I always wanted to know what it would be like to be able to tell my history.”
Still, when Ficklin jumped on the DNA-testing bandwagon, tracking down birth relatives wasn’t at the top of her mind. Company officials sent her occasional emails whenever they found a possible third or fifth cousin, but she never followed up on them.
Then, this spring, they told her they thought they’d found a first cousin.
“I thought, OK, that’s pretty close,” Ficklin said.
23andMe gives users the ability to anonymously email DNA matches. She wrote to the contact and asked, “By any chance, do you know Elisabeth [last name withheld at birth mother’s request]?”
“The response was, ‘Oh, my God, that’s my grandmother,’ ” Ficklin said.
Her niece, as the DNA match turned out to be, said she would talk to her father, Ficklin’s biological brother. He’d never heard his mother talk about giving up a child for adoption.
Ficklin’s brother sent a picture of his mother. Ficklin sent back a picture of herself.
“There was no doubt,” Ficklin said. “We look so much alike.”
The family, who all live in the U.S. now, decided they would talk to Elisabeth, now 79 and living in Arizona.
It was Easter Sunday, and when Elisabeth learned the daughter she gave up for adoption more than half a century ago wanted to connect with her, she called it an Easter miracle.
“They gave me her phone number and said she wanted me to call,” Ficklin said. “I was so nervous. It took me weeks to work up the nerve.”
Finally she called and introduced herself.
“[Elisabeth] immediately said, ‘Oh, Trudi!’ in her French–German accent,” Ficklin said. “She immediately wanted to explain why she gave me up. She told me she’d prayed about it and always just wanted to know that I was OK.”
Elisabeth said she only told two people about the baby she had as a 19-year-old: a brother who is now deceased, and a cousin.
She never even told the man she eventually married, an American with whom she emigrated to the U.S.
Elisabeth told Ficklin her biological father was an American soldier, maybe just barely 20 years old himself. He wasn’t prepared to take on the responsibility. She had been raised by a single mother who had never been able to afford to educate her daughter past eighth grade, and she didn’t want to perpetuate that cycle.
“She had baby pictures of me that my adopted parents gave her and she just kept them hidden all her life,” Ficklin said. “Can you imagine keeping a secret like that?”
Ficklin talked to “her French mama”—as she now calls Elisabeth—for an hour that first time. They exchanged more phone calls and Elisabeth asked if they could meet.
“I told her I would have to save up some money,” Ficklin said. “And then she sent me $1,000.”
Ficklin and her 21-year-old daughter, Lauren, visited Elisabeth in Arizona in June.
“There were tears and hugs and we spent a lot of time just looking at each other,” Ficklin said. “Just unbelievable joy. There was an instant connection.”
They spent five days together, poring over family albums and learning about the little, random things they have in common—such as a preference for hanging laundry out to dry and a great love for jelly beans.
Ficklin also loved hearing about her mother’s childhood on a farm in the village of Niederbronn–les–Bains, in the Alsace region of France.
“She grew up in post-war France, right on the border with Germany,” Ficklin said. “She really puts the history books into reality.”
It was hard for Ficklin and her daughter to leave “French mama,” but they came back with suitcases stuffed with family heirlooms—tablecloths embroidered and lace tatted by Ficklin’s biological grandmother—and “oodles” of old, black-and-white pictures of ancestors.
“I can finally do a family tree!” Ficklin said.
And she plans to go back to visit with her husband. Elisabeth wants her to come back.
“I know all this was for her,” Ficklin said. “God just wanted her to have this peace.”
