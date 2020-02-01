Fredericksburg City Council is weighing development proposals that would add another 472 residential units and office space to Celebrate Virginia South.
Larry Silver, president and CEO of Silver Cos., and Mike Doherty, co-owner of Foundation Cos., have been in discussions with city officials for several months about the proposed developments, which will require special use permits. Celebrate Virginia, along with Central Park, are in the city’s Planned Development–Commercial (PD–C) zoning district, where the limit for residential use has been reached.
The council on Tuesday unanimously approved initiating amendments to the city code that would permit additional residential development in the PD–C zone, and to refer them to the Planning Commission for review and a public hearing. The commission will hold the hearing at its Feb. 12 meeting, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 715 Princess Anne St.
A PD–C zoning district is an area in the city designated for retail, such as Wegmans, and service businesses. It also provides for office and professional business uses.
A market analysis prepared by Streetsense, a Washington design and strategy firm, found the land use in the city is evolving, and additional residential use may be appropriate in Celebrate Virginia South and Central Park.
Silver would like to build 372 multifamily units in conjunction with the development of between 60,000 and 100,000 square feet of office space on land near Poet’s Walk. He said he hasn’t announced what the multifamily development will be, but it won’t be age-restricted like Jubilation by Silver Cos. That four-story luxury apartment building for those ages 55 and over is expected to open in Celebrate next year.
He said the offices will be developed by another group, which he declined to identify.
“We’re the driving force to get it to this point,” Silver said. “We’re just not building it.”
Doherty wants the special use permit so 100 senior housing units can be built on property he owns near where the proposed office space would be.
“I’m just the owner,” he said. “I don’t plan to be the developer. I don’t know who it will be, but there are a couple of interested parties.”
The project would complement what’s already being developed in Celebrate Virginia South, he said.
The vote to kick off the public hearing process for the projects was among several unanimous decisions City Council made Tuesday on issues that will define Fredericksburg’s character and shape its future. They include initiating the public hearing process for Comprehensive Plan amendments that enable adoption of a new small area plan for Planning Area 7, which includes historic downtown.
The plan was created by city staff with the help of Streetsense and the public, and will go to the Planning Commission for its Feb. 26 meeting.
Among other things, the plan would update zoning to reflect architectural patterns in neighborhoods; add three trails, including one along the riverfront that would connect to the East Coast Greenway trail; provide regular trolley service to connect visitors downtown to attractions and parking; and make streetscape improvements, including brick sidewalks and more street lighting on key corridors to connect neighborhoods and encourage walking.
Another key element calls for linking open spaces with a trail system that winds its way through Area 7. It focuses on three areas: Washington Avenue and Kenmore, the George Street walk up to National Cemetery and Hazel Run, which is city-owned property.
“This, in combination with Sophia Street, utilizing the Bankside Trail and the parks there, creates a whole sort of circular path in and around downtown in a greenway that supports all folks, whether they be local residents, regional residents or out-of-town tourists,” said Susanna Finn, the city’s community development planner.
Councilman Matt Kelly, who serves on the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, suggested city staff look into getting funding through FAMPO for more bus stops so people living in Spotsylvania County and along Lafayette Boulevard can use a bus to get to the train station.
He added that his only concern is the proposal in the plan to get an estimate for converting William and Amelia streets from one-way to two-way. He said that he’d like to know what the reason was before any money is spent on it.
“I think it’s a great way for us to transition to the next era of what Fredericksburg is going to look like,” said Councilman Jason Graham.
