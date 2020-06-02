More than 100 people marched in Culpeper Monday, protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week ago.
Pulled together in about a two-hour time-frame, organizers called for action in a social media post, urging a peaceful protest. Gathering at about 5 p.m. the group, both black and white, walked south on Main Street nearly to the turn off to State Route 3, chanting, "No justice, no peace," and "Black lives matter."
Passing motorists honked in support while the marchers reacted with cheers and clapping, waving posters and signs carrying messages against racism. After walking back to the corner of Main and Davis streets, the protesters turned and walked down East Davis, the heart of Culpeper's downtown, to the LOVE sculpture near the train depot.
After congregating there, individuals shared experiences from their own lives involving racism, or personal thoughts about the death of George Floyd and others.
"I want you to think of yourself on the ground, with a knee on your neck," one woman said. "I want you to feel the pain of struggling to breathe. That's how it is for all of us."
"I've heard people say, when they hear about something racist happening, 'That isn't my Culpeper,'" another woman said. "But it IS Culpeper. It's here, just like everywhere else. My grandfather, the stories he tells—it's just the same as when he was growing up here."
"All lives matter. Having a knee on your neck is just dumb shit," a man said.
"If you want justice, act like it," said Aaron Simmons of Culpeper. "America is a concept. We make it what it is. If you want it to be better, every single day stand up against people being mistreated."
Tori Minor, a nurse at a family care practice in Culpeper, told the crowd a physician came to her and another nurse one day and told them a patient, a woman, had refused to let them draw her blood because they were black.
"That made me angry," she said. "But I was also angry at the physician, who came and told this to us. That doctor should have told that woman to leave, to go get her blood drawn someplace else."
The crowd clapped and yelled in support. Minor added, "But you know what? Later that same woman was in an emergency and needed treatment. Me and the other nurse, my friend, we knew how this woman felt about us. But we went ahead and treated her anyway."
The crowd cheered. "You're better than she is!" someone called out.
Another woman stood up and urged the group to tell white people how they feel. "Say something. Don't just be silent, or talk behind their backs," she said. "If you don't feel comfortable in white spaces, CHANGE it."
Someone else spoke up for black-owned businesses in Culpeper, saying, "Do something to give them support, to help them survive. We need more black business owners! Go to Love's Kitchen, try out 1809 [Restaurant & Lounge]. Let them know you care."
Captain Tim Chilton of the Culpeper Police Department praised the protesters for expressing their thoughts and feelings with passion and honesty, but also without violence.
"The police department here does not tolerate racism," Chilton said. "It's something we would never condone. We support you completely in this peaceful protest."
Chilton introduced Erick Kalenga, pastor at His Village Baptist Church, for a blessing on the gathering.
"We must not settle for injustice," Kalenga said. "We must speak out and rebuke racism. But not with anger. We must do it in a way that will open a dialogue and actually make change happen."
Kalenga prayed for the family of George Floyd, and for justice to be done.
"I thank you, Lord Jesus, for law enforcement officers who have the true interest of ALL in their community at heart, who wear their badges with honor," Kalenga said. "I pray that those officers who don't will be weeded out."
Kalenga prayed, "Culpeper belongs to you, Lord Jesus. In the light of Jesus Christ we will find unity. I pray for everyone to be safe from COVID-19, from racism. Let us live every day with love. Let us remember this moment, and take it into our hearts."
