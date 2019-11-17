As hundreds of volunteers packed 100,000 meals Saturday at Riverbend High School, the founder of the group they were working with shared a surprising thought.
“You will never end hunger by feeding people,” said Ray Buchanan, who in 1998 founded Stop Hunger Now, the organization now known as Rise Against Hunger.
Surrounded by the first shift of 650 volunteers mixing rice, vitamins, soy products and dried vegetables into bags, Buchanan explained, “In order to end hunger, you have to create a global community that will no longer tolerate it. And the way you do that is to get people engaged and involved.”
The crowd of volunteers who came from a handful of local churches and schools were certainly that on this busy afternoon where a sense of giving and helping others lifted spirits high.
“I’ve been involved for all 10 years that we’ve done this,” said Mike Gray of Mount Zion Baptist Church, volunteering alongside his wife, Gloria. “We do it because it brings glory to God and because it feeds an awful lot of people who wouldn’t otherwise be eating.”
Terry Blackburn–Parker, associate pastor of Salem Baptist church and a member of the team that coordinates the annual meal-packing event, said that when it started 10 years ago, the group was initially worried about whether they could pack the 10,000 meals as they planned.
“We had it done in 45 minutes and many people were disappointed because they didn’t get a chance to help,” she said, noting that over the years the group has bumped the totals of meals to 20,000, then 50,000, to 75,000 and this year to the 100,000 they were able to pack and send to the hungry.
Blackburn–Parker noted that the volunteers came from and money raised by folks from or connected to Fredericksburg Christian School, Riverbend High School, Tabernacle United Methodist Church and Salem, Mt. Zion, Shiloh New Site and Chancellor Baptist churches.
The packing process if fairly simple, with tables set up in stations to make it easy and fast to mix the meal ingredients. The meals go into plastic bags that are sealed, packed into boxes and shipped out to a Rise Against Hunger warehouse in Richmond by the end of the volunteers’ day of helping. They make for healthy and nutritious meals, with meat left out to accommodate all cultures, though it and other ingredients can be added if desired.
Buchanan, who has now retired from Rise Against Hunger and lives in Lynchburg, said that the volunteers and their connection with this effort to combat hunger are as important as the food itself. It largely is shipped to schools, orphanages, clinics and hospitals around the world.
“These volunteers and the hundreds of thousands of others who’ve done this in other communities and countries around the world all become advocates in the battle to wipe out hunger, which the United Nations has said we should be able to do by 2030,” said Buchanan.
He added that attendance at schools in food-scarce places triples or quadruples when meals like this are provided at them.
“Teachers and principals in those areas tell us that students come primarily to eat, and that learning is secondary,” he said. “And those educators tell us that if the students aren’t there to get that education, there is no hope and no future for their nation.”
Blackburn–Parker noted that each of the meal bags, which can feed a family of six, cost 32 cents for the ingredients and to be shipped.
“The churches, the Christian School and other groups involved raise that money for this throughout the year,” she said, some holding special events and fund drives for the project. “We’ve already scheduled it for next year, but we’ll be talking about whether or not to go beyond 100,000.”
Blackburn–Parker said one way to up it would be to bring in new groups and churches to be part of the fight against hunger, which the U.N. says claims hundreds of thousands of lives each year around the globe. She invited any groups interested in joining to call her at Salem Baptist.
Heather Fulkerson and Ally Regan, friends who had their three children mixing ingredients, said they’ve taken part for five years now. They like the fact that their youngsters of different ages 9 and under realize there are children in the world who don’t have enough to eat, and that they’re helping them.
Some tables were manned by church members, Girl Scout troops or groups like the Riverbend wrestling team or James Monroe High School cheerleading squad.
And at one end of the large Riverbend cafeteria, 20 or so volunteers mixing and packing the meals were staffers from Plastic Surgery Services or their family members.
“It’s a nice way to give back,” said Dr. Howard Heppe, who helped bring in the group with the clinic’s anesthetist, David Ruggieri. “And it’s a lot of fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.