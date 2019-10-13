Morgan Goodman is Democrat seeking seat in House of Delegates 55th District
Name: Morgan Goodman
Birthplace: Herndon
Date of birth: 11/24/1981
Family: Husband, Mike, and two children, Madison (9), and Mason (7).
Background: Goodman has a bachelor’s degree in marine biology and a master’s degree in environmental and natural resource policy. She has worked to protect the environment in the nonprofit sector, for the federal government, and currently works for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. She is active in her community, volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House and local litter clean-up events. She is a Vice President on the PTA at her children’s school and co-leader for her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No
Top three campaign issues:
Public Education: Instead of asking schools to do more with less, I’ll work to strengthen our public schools by increasing the number of school counselors and ensuring competitive teacher pay so our children get the education they deserve and need to be competitive in the 21st century economy.
Broadband: I’ll fight for the expansion of high-speed internet so the people of our district can enjoy the same quality of life as other connected communities and so our students and our local businesses can be competitive.
Environment: Instead of reducing the protections that keep our communities safe, I’ll fight for the environment. I will work to promote a clean energy future that reduces emissions and creates quality jobs for Virginians.
Campaign website: goodmanfordelegate.com
