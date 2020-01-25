After a study released last summer revealed Mary Washington Healthcare sued more patients for unpaid bills than any other hospital in Virginia in 2017, MWH officials spent the last six months looking at ways to revamp practices to avoid taking people to court.
Changes include focusing on qualifying more patients for financial assistance or reduced rates or setting up payment plans they can afford rather than sending them exorbitant bills month after month.
“Because of all the changes that we’re making, it should be incredibly rare that there’s ever a need for legal action,” said Eric Fletcher, senior vice president of Mary Washington Healthcare, which operates Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and more than 40 affiliates.
The health care system is doubling from six to 12 the number of financial counselors who work with patients—often while they’re still in the hospital—to see if they’re eligible for free or reduced care, he said. MWH also has simplified application forms and financial guidelines and is communicating with patients more on the phone or through the electronic records system instead of mailing printed bills.
In addition, Fletcher is proposing that MWH make its current reduced rates, which provide a 68 percent discount to those who qualify, slightly larger and available to more people. MWH’s Board of Trustees will vote on those two proposals March 17.
Dr. Martin Makary, a surgeon and researcher at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, led last year’s study of Virginia hospitals’ collection practices, which was published in the Journal of the America Medical Association and in national news outlets. The day after the report came out, MWH suspended its practice of suing patients and, in subsequent months, asked the court to dismiss all lawsuits in the works.
Makary said last week he was pleased to hear about Mary Washington’s recent changes and policy proposals.
“If they agree to stop suing patients altogether, their new policy could be a role model for the country,” Makary said. “Universally, physicians deplore the practice [of] a hospital taking patients to court to garnish their wages. It violates the sacred oath we all take as physicians to do no harm.”
Makary added that Mary Washington Healthcare “has a tremendous heritage. I hope the new policy will include a ban of all lawsuits against patients and help rebuild the public trust in the hospital.”
MORE PAYMENT PLANS
Fletcher said the health care system has tried to reach every person who had been on the Fredericksburg General District Court docket for unpaid medical bills. Their debts haven’t gone away, but he said MWH is working with them on payment plans or to retroactively qualify them for financial assistance.
Even “if it’s been a while since they’ve been treated,” Fletcher said MWH will see if they qualify for financial assistance. Anyone whose income is less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level is eligible for free care. That has been MWH’s policy, and it won’t change, he said.
Annual income for a family of four has to be less than $51,500 to qualify for free care.
Fredericksburg attorney Joey Kirchgessner, who helped patients get their lawsuits dropped last year, said he continues to hear once or twice a month from those contacted about medical bills. He didn’t recall any of them mentioning the hospital’s offer of charity care or reduced payments.
Kirchgessner said many of the people who sought him out had a similar issue: They never knew they were being sued until a garnishment showed up on their paychecks or they learned about a lien against their property.
One woman who recently came to his office didn’t know MWH had put about $30,000 in liens on her home until she tried to sell it, he said.
He and others who work nationwide on fair medical billing practices said they’d like to see MWH address a few other issues, such as a commitment not to garnish wages or send to collections someone whose income is below a certain threshold. He’d also like to see the health care system commit to not suing anyone who owes a small amount.
“I saw many, many lawsuits suing people for sums as low as $200,” Kirchgessner said.
A CAP ON BILLS?
Mary Washington Hospital gives reduced rates to people whose income is between 200 percent and 400 percent of federal poverty levels. For a family of four, that’s a maximum of $103,000 a year.
Fletcher would like the rates extended to families whose income is 500 percent of federal poverty levels. For the same family of four, that would be a maximum annual income of $128,750.
He’s also excited about the prospect of limiting how much a patient with hefty bills would pay in a given year. Those who qualify would be capped at paying 5 percent of their annual household income per year toward hospital bills.
Under that scenario, a person whose annual household income is $50,000 would pay no more than $2,500 in hospital bills in a given year, Fletcher said. The organization’s board of trustees has to approve the proposals.
He stressed that the proposed financial changes apply only to charges billed by Mary Washington Healthcare. The ever-growing system includes about 150 physicians, but there are another 700 doctors in the Fredericksburg region who aren’t part of the organization.
STILL CRUNCHING NUMBERS
Fletcher regularly stresses that Mary Washington Healthcare has been the Fredericksburg community’s safety net for more than 120 years, and its continued mission is reflected in its charity care and community benefits, which total more than $60 million annually.
Bills that have been written off because of a patient’s inability to pay make up $15 million to $20 million of that amount. The remainder is discounts for the uninsured and other subsidized care, Fletcher said.
He said he didn’t know what impact the proposals to provide more reductions to more people would have on the overall numbers.
“It’s part of what we’re looking at right now,” he said.
