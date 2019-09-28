Stafford County residents will have an opportunity to hear local candidates’ positions on a variety of issues at three forums in October.
The forums hosted by the Stafford Branch of the NAACP will allow each candidate an opportunity to present a two-minute opening statement prior to answering questions submitted in advance by NAACP members. The questions can be submitted through social media sources or in person by those attending the forums.
Each candidate will also be allowed to present two-minute summary remarks.
All three candidate forums will be held at the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Fredericksburg at 25 Chalice Drive in southern Stafford.
The first, on Friday, will feature candidates for state offices, including House Districts 2, 28 and 88, as well as Senate Districts 27, 28 and 36.
The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be moderated by Stephen Farnsworth, director of the University of Mary Washington’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies.
An Oct. 11 forum will include Stafford County supervisor candidates for the George Washington, Griffis–Widewater and Rock Hill districts, as well as candidates for commonwealth’s attorney, commissioner of the revenue, sheriff, treasurer and the Tri-County Soil and Water District.
The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be moderated by the Rev. Doug McCusker of the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship.
The Oct. 18 forum is for Stafford County School Board candidates in the George Washington, Griffis–Widewater and Rock Hill districts.
It will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be moderated by Bishop Leonard Lacey of Stafford’s United Faith Christian Ministry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.