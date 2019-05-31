Thursday evening's fast-moving storm set off tornado warnings and reported sightings in the Fredericksburg area.
But no tornadoes have been confirmed, according to the National Weather Services. Meteorologists are inspecting areas where sightings were reported, according to NWS meteorologist Cody Ledbetter.
"It's a work in progress," he said Friday afternoon.
"It was an impressive storm," said the meteorologist, who described the fast-moving system as a "supercell thunderstorm."
He said there were reports that about 20 trees were toppled in the Gold Dale Road area near the Spotsylvania–Orange county line. There also were reports of "golf-ball-sized hail" in Orange, Ledbetter said.
"That's pretty big, especially for this area," he said.
He said the weather service should be able to determine whether tornadoes touched down in the area within in a few days.