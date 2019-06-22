Widewater State Park experienced a sort of Indian summer Saturday as members of the local Patawomeck Tribe helped dedicate a Native American longhouse that’s slowly but surely being built there.
In brief remarks to visitors and members of the tribe and the Friends of Widewater, park manager Paul Anderson said he was excited to recognize the new park–Patawomeck partnership expected to periodically bring members of the tribe to an Indian village area in the park to share some of the tribe’s rich history.
“I think it’s really great to have members of the tribe help teach us about the history of this wonderful area,” said Anderson of the Widewater Peninsula in Stafford County, bounded by Aquia Creek and the Potomac River. “There’s a lot of history here, much of it that you can’t get in school. The hope is that the tribe will help us provide programming in the future so that everyone can learn more about the fascinating story of the Patawomeck Tribe.”
John Lightner, chief emeritus of the Patawomecks, replied that the tribe was looking forward to working with the park staff over the next year and beyond, calling the Indian village being built not far from the park’s visitor center “a good educational site for our tribe.”
Anderson was quick to credit another group that’s doing much of the work to create a historically accurate longhouse, the Friends of Widewater State Park.
Indeed, while visitors were listening to the dedication of the longhouse that’s slowly taking shape, a handful of Friends members were using hand tools to strip the bark from thin cedar saplings that will become the “bones” of the sides and roof of the longhouse.
Friends board member Darlene Griffis, in the morning’s work crew, noted that several of the green cedar saplings are connected by wire and then bent between metal poles in the shape of a round frame.
“Two or three weeks out in the sun and they’ll be solid and rounded for good,” she said.
One high point during the short dedication came from the park’s chief ranger for visitor experience, Kristina Monroe–Lowe, who said she had come bearing a gift. It turned out to be news of a $6,000 commitment from the Patawomeck Heritage Foundation to help pay for the bark siding that’s the most expensive material needed to build the longhouse.
She read a note from the foundation that said the money was specifically for “the completion of the longhouse in honor of our native ancestors, and those tribal members who have worked to erect this structure in an authentic manner.”
In an interview earlier in the week, Anderson noted that park officials early on thought that creating an Indian village on the park grounds was a good way to tell that history. To plan for it, they consulted with staffers and Native Americans who interpret a similar village at Natural Bridge State Park.
While the main attention at Saturday’s event went to the longhouse dedication, there were a host of exhibits and experts for park visitor to learn from.
They ranged from Brad Hatch and the eel pots he was weaving from strips of white oak to a booth promoting the language lessons taught by the tribe each year in the Patawomeck native tongue, from basic to advanced.
Minnie Lightner noted that while Aquia is the name now used, that was originally written as Quiougough by the tribe.
Twila Bourne Bradley, whose Native American name is Sea Tick—who arrived with her own smaller log house, with woven grass matting—said she learned and began sharing more about her own heritage after hearing young members of the tribe who didn’t know theirs.
“I’d teach them about how members of the tribe communicated by drum and they wouldn’t understand how or why,” she said. “I eventually told them it was the cellphone of that era, and that it carried from one side of a river to the other.”
While the Native American village is happening now, other additions in the near future will include a motorboat launch on the Potomac River side of the park (scheduled for ground-breaking in spring 2020 with completion roughly a year later) and a main trail down the middle of the park (no set date.)
Cabins and campgrounds are years in the future, and even then dependent on state funding. There is already one small campground with four sites in the park along the Potomac, but it’s solely for campers who paddle in.