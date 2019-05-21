The roads could be packed this Memorial Day weekend if projections by AAA come to fruition.
The auto club predicts that nearly 43 million people across the country will travel at least 50 miles for the long holiday weekend, starting Thursday and running through Monday. That figure is 1.5 million more than last year and is the second highest prediction for Memorial Day since AAA started tracking holiday travel in 2000.
The number of Virginia travelers is expected to reach nearly 2 million, a 3.6 percent increase over last year, AAA said.
AAA spokeswoman Tammy Arnette attributed the high travel prediction to “job growth, rising income and strong consumer spending patterns.”
Since most travelers will be going by car, lower gas prices could fuel the increased travel.
The average price for a gallon of gas in Virginia on Monday was $2.85, 7 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA. The state’s gas prices also are the 11th lowest in the country.
To help handle the expected increase in traffic, the Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend most work zones and lane closures from noon Friday until noon Tuesday, May 28.
VDOT also offers an online historic travel trends map showing what traffic has been like on previous Memorial Day holiday weekends and what it might be like this year.
During the past three Memorial Day weekends, VDOT says the heaviest traffic has occurred between noon and 6 p.m. on both Friday and Monday, as well as around midday Saturday and Sunday.
There also will be increased state police presence throughout the long weekend.