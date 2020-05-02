The line of cars waiting to pick up food at the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has been so long that it has extended out of the parking lot, through the adjacent office park and down to State Route 2 and U.S. 17.
The food bank has put up signs warning people on the road of heavy traffic on food pickup days—Tuesdays for those ages 60 and older and Thursdays for families and individuals—and though distribution doesn’t start until 11 a.m., cars start getting in line as early as 7:30 a.m.
Because the wait to receive a box can be more than three hours, portable toilets have been set up.
“It’s just unbelievable,” said Elizabeth Gilkey, grants and communications manager for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. “The need is greater than ever.”
Normally, the food bank delivers food from its warehouse to its partner agencies throughout Planning District 16—Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George.
But many of these partner agencies are now closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak, so the food bank has adjusted how it does business to meet the need, operating a drive-thru style food pantry at its warehouse in Spotsylvania.
“The team at the food bank are there doing what they need to do every day,” Gilkey said. “Distribution isn’t normally part of their job, so we have administrative and executive staff working hard to get everything distributed.”
Coronavirus-related job loss and furloughs have left an increasing number of people across the culture vulnerable to food insecurity.
Last month, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank gave out 450,173 pounds of food, almost 126,000 pounds more than the average monthly amount distributed in 2019.
Almost 9,000 people received food at the food bank in March, many of whom were receiving assistance for the first time, Gilkey said.
Each Tuesday and Thursday, the food bank serves an average of 300 households and 950 individuals, and numbers are steadily increasing each week, said LaToya Brown, agency and programs coordinator.
The National Guard now reports to the food bank every day, Brown said. About 30 soldiers from the 229th Brigade Engineer Battalion, based in Fredericksburg, assist by sorting, packing and handing out food during the drive-through pantries, as well as by delivering food to those partner agencies still in operation and to homebound seniors.
Smaller local pantries also saw the number of visitors surge last month.
The food pantry at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church—which, along with the Salvation Army, is one of only two pantries still operational in downtown Fredericksburg—served nearly 400 families in March, almost double the average number.
“We attribute this surge to new clients recently being unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Trish Vaughan, who leads FUMC’s food pantry ministry with her husband.
Clients at FUMC’s pantry get a bag of pantry food in addition to a bag of food that can include produce, meat, milk and cheese provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP.
The need has been so great that at the end of last Thursday, FUMC’s pantry had only one bag of pantry food left, Vaughan said.
Vaughan said FUMC gets a lot of its pantry food from the regional food bank.
“Basically, we haven’t been able to order anything from the food bank because what they’re getting in, they’re giving out at the drive-through line,” Vaughan said.
It would have been hard for the pantry to replenish its stock, Vaughan said, so she credits God for the arrival that same day of 40,000 pounds of food donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for the Fredericksburg Community.
The donation was organized by Amy Jindra Rippy, the coordinator of the Kenmore Club, a day program run by Rappahannock Area Community Services Board for adults with severe and persistent mental illness.
FUMC received 7,000 pounds of the donated food, which Vaughan said should last for up to a month and a half “if we stay where we are now.”
The LDS-donated food was distributed among several area organizations, including the FUMC pantry, RACSB, Fredericksburg Area HIV/AIDS Support Services, Micah Ecumenical Ministries and the Stafford County-based emergency relief organization SERVE.
SERVE received 8,344 pounds of food from the LDS donation. Executive Director Mike Elliott said the organization distributed 16,187 pounds of food in March, up about 1,000 pounds from the previous month.
It served 694 people in March—140 more than in February—at its curbside pantry, which is open Monday through Thursday.
The numbers for April are down slightly. Elliott attributes that to people staying home for fear of contracting COVID-19.
“There is also a concerted effort county-wide and PD 16-wide, between schools, churches and civic groups to drop groceries off on the front porches of every home in certain neighborhoods,” Elliott said.
SERVE will start making its own home deliveries of food to seniors and other vulnerable people
He said SERVE’s pantry is prepared in case another surge comes.
“We still expect to see over 500 families between Thanksgiving and Christmas alone,” he said. “We are here for the long haul.”
LATINO COMMUNITY HARD HIT
According to the regional food bank, an estimated 75 percent of families who came through the drive-through pantry were Latino.
Sue Smith, executive director of LUCHA Ministries, which provides resources and support for the Latino community, said coroanvirus-related closures of restaurants, cleaning companies, hotels and other businesses in the service industry affect this population.
“One of our clients, who owns a smaller housekeeping company, lost all customers,” Smith said. “Another lost 50 percent of her customers.”
Other clients who work in restaurants have had their hours cut to the point where they have to make difficult choices about where their money should go, Smith said.
“Food is something that they can get from the community and it frees up other dollars,” she said. “It’s a lot of prioritizing. That’s what I’m hearing from the community.”
Smith said certain products that the Latino community relies on, such as rice, beans and especially maseca—a corn flour mix that is used to make tortillas, empanadas, pupusas and many other staples of Latin American cuisine—are increasingly hard to come by.
She said maseca is now being sold at above-average prices, making this staple less affordable for the families that use it.
A bag that usually costs $2 at Walmart is now being sold online for $8 and more, Smith said.
LUCHA Ministries is asking for donations to purchase maseca for its clients.
STRETCHING A DOLLAR
Local food banks say monetary donations are the best way for the community to support their efforts.
Food banks can stretch a dollar further than individuals can, Vaughan said, and also, “We don’t want people going to the store and putting themselves at risk.”
In April, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank received almost $390,000 from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, part of $100 million donation by Bezos to Feeding America, the nationwide organization of food banks.
The regional food bank will use its share of the Bezos donation to buy food, replace some aging equipment and purchase a new refrigerated truck, Gilkey said.
The James M. Cox Foundation, which is the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, on Friday announced a $25,000 donation to the regional food bank. This is a second donation following one for $10,000 the organization made to the food bank in March.
The food bank is hosting a giving campaign through the month of May, during which Giant Foods will match all donations up to $50,000, Gilkey said.
The regional food bank will also be featured by country performer Thomas Rhett next week on I Heart Radio’s “Living Room Concert for America,” which benefits Feeding America.
‘NO END IN SIGHT’
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA relaxed some rules regulating TEFAP, allowing states to adjust income eligibility and waive some administrative requirements.
Gilkey said the regional food bank asks customers at the drive-through pantry how many households they are picking up food for and how many people.
“We don’t ask for proof of anything,” she said. “Anyone who has a need, they get assistance.”
Gilkey said people have expressed concerns about others possibly taking advantage of the situation to collect free food that they have the ability to pay for.
“What I would say to that is, just because you think you know someone’s situation doesn’t mean you do,” she said. “Poverty doesn’t look like the stereotype.”
She said many clients are coming to the food bank for the first time and are people who have been recently laid off or furloughed from their jobs.
“We’ve had people who were nurses at the hospital, but they’re in the elective surgery department, so they’re not working right now,” Gilkey said. “There are people who work in restaurants, or in other professional jobs where they just can’t work right now, but they still have bills, mortgages and car payments. When they’re working, they can stay on top of it, but when they’re not, it goes downhill really fast.”
“People are often one bad situation away from needing the food bank,” Gilkey continued. “And this is a horrible situation with no end in sight.”
