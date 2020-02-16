Tourists and locals have a new way to visit Fredericksburg and experience its history, and it comes with a scavenger-hunt twist.
The city’s Economic Development & Tourism Department has teamed up with Traipse, an app development company in Staunton, to develop two free smartphone-based “puzzle hunt” tours of local history and businesses.
Available on the Traipse app at traipse.co/fredericksburg, the self-guided tours are akin to virtual geocaching. Users engage with each location by answering questions that can only be completed by being present at that site. They can also learn more by accessing articles, photos and video available on the app for each stop.
While there are already numerous guided tours available on foot, in a trolley or horse-drawn carriage in Fredericksburg, the city’s Economic Development and Tourism Department saw a need to provide an option for those who like to explore at their own pace, said Danelle Rose, tourism services manager.
“Using the Traipse app, everyone can get out and experience Fredericksburg’s locally owned businesses and attractions, while playing a fun game that engages the whole family,” she said.
The app’s first two tours of Fredericksburg deal with the city’s African American history and the presidents who have lived and worked here.
“There aren’t a lot of events downtown during the winter season and I wanted to provide something new and fun for family and friends to do together and drive pedestrian traffic downtown,” said Rose.
The “African American Heritage of Fredericksburg” tour guides users to 14 stops tied to the African American experience in the city over the years. They include the slave auction block, the kiosk that details a local Civil Rights sit-in and the “Our City, Our Community” mural. The “Presidential Fredericksburg” tour includes 13 stops, such as the James Monroe Museum and Memorial Library, the Thomas Jefferson Religious Freedom Monument and the steps where President Abraham Lincoln stood when he visited Fredericksburg.
“The next two tours that we will be doing with Traipse will include solving puzzles and getting a prize,” said Rose. “We want to get some businesses involved in the upcoming tours to help drive traffic to downtown retailers that want to participate in the scavenger hunts.”
Traipse, whose tagline is “Download and take your brain for a walk,” specializes in gamifying the experience of visiting a tourist attraction or leisure destination. Its other tours include one for Montgomery Hall Park in Staunton, and another of sites related to Patsy Cline in Winchester. Last year, it unveiled a tour of eight call boxes in downtown Washington that artist Charles Bergen transformed to commemorate notable women in American history.
