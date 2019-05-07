A new commuter bus service could be coming to Stafford County.
The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission is looking to get funding for the bus service as part of the Interstate 395 express lanes extension agreement.
If the program is approved, commuters would be able to use buses at the Staffordboro commuter lot off State Route 610 in North Stafford for routes to and from L’Enfant Plaza and the Pentagon, according to a PRTC presentation.
Each route would use four, 57-seat buses. Riders would be able to use the $260 monthly federal commuter transit benefit to help pay for the rides. The buses would be able to use the express lanes for free.
“It’s a good thing to do,” said Fredericksburg City Councilman Matt Kelly, who sits on the PRTC board. “Anything we can do to keep traffic off 95.”
The PRTC is seeking $8 million to start the program. The funding would come from toll-lane operator Transurban.
Part of the express lanes extension contract with the state calls for Transurban to include funding for mass transit in the corridor each year.
If approved, the new bus option would prove another boon for Stafford commuters, who recently got another ride option when the Fredericksburg Regional Transit system started a new bus route of its own between the Aquia area and Quantico’s Virginia Railway Express station.
The PRTC bus program, called I–395/95 Commuter Choice, uses a multi-pronged approach, with such other options in Northern Virginia as local bus service, new or enhanced commuter lots, carpools and vanpools, road improvements and “system” and “demand” management.
Of five projects in the proposal, the two Stafford bus routes rank second and third, according to a PRTC presentation last week.
The PRTC projects will compete with others and be scored by a private consultant and the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission. Then the PRTC and NVTC will make preliminary decisions in July.
Public comments will be taken and then the Commonwealth Transportation Board will need to approve the projects.
The PRTC is a Northern Virginia-based mass-transit service of which Stafford, Spotsylvania County and Fredericksburg are members, along with Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. PRTC’s primary focus is local and commuter bus service along the I–95 and Interstate 66 corridors. PRTC and the NVTC also oversee the VRE commuter train service.
“It’s really a great project,” PRTC Executive Director Bob Schneider said of the Stafford commuter bus proposal.
He said the idea is that the new bus service will integrate with other commuting options, but he also thinks it will help cut down on congestion by pulling slugging commuters to the buses.
Schneider said only projects that benefit the toll payers in the corridor can gain funding through the I–395 express lanes agreement, and he thinks the Stafford bus service has a solid chance of coming to fruition.
The heavy usage of the more than 1,800-space Staffordboro lot indicates a “screaming demand” for high-volume commuters, Schneider said. He pointed out that the new bus routes, specifically to the Pentagon, are high-volume and could be better served by buses.
Schneider said adding commuter buses to the express lanes could take cars off those lanes, in turn lowering the toll rates. That could then lead to more cars getting off the primary lanes to use the express lanes, he said.
He said Staffordboro would be the first phase of PRTC’s increased commuter bus service, which could extend south, depending on demand and infrastructure improvements.
Staffordboro, which was enhanced and upgraded in 2014 to better serve various commuting options, has the layout for bus service, Scheider said. The expectation is that other area commuter lots will be upgraded so similar commuter bus service can be provided.
While Kelly likes the service, he said questions remain, including whether funding will be available long-term.
It all depends on performance, Scheider said.
If the bus service works, it will continue to get funding, and probably expand.
“If it works, like we think it will, it could lead to more,” he said. “We’re really thinking regionally.”
If the project is approved, the bus service could be up and running by late October.