About 300 people, including workers, local elected officials and guests, welcomed Capt. Stephen “Casey” Plew to Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division and bade farewell to Capt. Godfrey “Gus” Weekes during a change of command ceremony at the base Wednesday.
The event marked the 47th transfer of authority, and Rear. Adm. Eric Ver Hage, commander of the Naval Sea Systems Command Warfare Centers presided over the ceremony.
He presented Weekes with the Legion of Merit for his service in transforming the 4,400 member Dahlgren Division workforce into a “technologically rigorous center of engineering innovation and excellence” while supporting operational forces, according to a press release.
Ver Hage also recognized Dahlgren’s 100th anniversary last fall and the many innovations that have been made at the base.
“What started with gun powder, bullets, and smoke a century ago has morphed into lasers, cyber [engineering], ballistic missiles, and countless other technologies,” he said. “The common thread throughout its century of service is the patriotism, work ethic and innovative spirit of those who come to work every day through those gates.”
Plew was commissioned into the Navy in 1997 after graduation from Oregon State University. He’s undertaken various duties during several sea tours and most recently served at the Ballistic Missile Defense Operations and Readiness Officer at Space and Naval Warfare System Center, Pacific.
In his remarks, he said he would continue Dahlgren’s mission “with a purpose, and we will do it urgently.”
“We do not sail ships into battle. We sail warships into battle. The kinetic end of that warship is developed here at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren,” Plew said.
Weekes, who took command in November 2016, will serve as the program manager for the Littoral Combat Ship Mission Modules Program.