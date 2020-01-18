Freshman 28th District Del. Joshua Cole has introduced a pair of bills aimed at issues some local officials believe are crucial to transportation in the Fredericksburg area.
One of the bills seeks changes to the state’s Smart Scale program, which scores and ranks projects for state funding.
The other bill asks for a study to establish a transportation authority for the district, which could levy a special tax to generate funds for local transportation projects.
Cole, a Democrat whose district includes parts of Stafford County and Fredericksburg, said in an interview Friday that he campaigned on establishing a transportation authority and the bill was one of the first he filed.
He decided to seek a study at the request of Stafford County Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer, a former state delegate with transportation as one of his top priorities.
Dudenhefer isn’t convinced an authority is the right move, but said he supports a study.
“It may or may not be the right way to go,” Dudenhefer said, adding that it’s a complicated situation, one that shouldn’t be jumped into without due diligence.
He has another problem with an authority.
“I’ve never been in favor of giving taxing authority to a non-elected body,” Dudenhefer said.
Cole said others have been skeptical about creating an authority to levy yet more taxes. But he said they changed their minds when he explained that the taxes would serve the district.
Fredericksburg City Councilman Matt Kelly, another local elected official with years of experience serving on transportation boards, has been pushing for a transportation authority for some time. He believes, like some other area leaders, that Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads have seen big benefits with transportation authorities.
Under Virginia’s Smart Scale funding program, localities have a better chance of getting state funding if they can provide matching local funds. Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads are the only local districts in the state with transportation authorities.
“It’s a conversation we must have if we are to deal with transportation in this area,” Kelly said.
Cole thinks the study would be an opportunity to get the right tools to establish a transportation authority that works for the area.
The delegate also thinks the Smart Scale changes in his bill would be a positive move. He said Stafford officials asked him to seek the changes.
One of the changes would increase a scoring metric dealing with the area of impact a project would have. His bill seeks to increase the 45-mile radius to 55 miles.
Cole said the change would have a positive impact because it would include the thousands of commuters who drive to the Washington, D.C., area for work, which would improve project scores.
The same is true regarding the other change requested in his bill—to include weekend traffic data. Smart Scale uses only weekday data for project scores.
“There’s a lot of travel and traffic on weekends” on Interstate 95 through the Fredericksburg area, Cole said. Adding the weekend data would be “a great move.”
