Stafford County animal control officials believe there’s a home for every animal at their shelter. It just takes the right person to walk through the door.
Adoptions for both cats and dogs at Stafford County’s Animal Shelter have nearly doubled over the last five years. More than 1,200 furry companions found homes in 2019, compared with 663 five years ago.
Spotsylvania County’s shelter also reported an increase, from 960 dogs and cats in 2014 to 1,479 last year.
One of the reasons for the Stafford shelter’s success is a vibrant social media campaign, according to shelter staff.
“We have over 25,000 followers,” said Nicole Bates, the shelter’s assistant manager.
Bates said she uses social media to keep the community informed of the shelter residents’ progress.
“We share the good, the bad and the ugly,” said Bates. “If an animal doesn’t make it, we share that with [the public] and they appreciate it. It makes them feel like they’re part of it.”
Bates said people have driven from as far away as Canada, Arizona and California to adopt pets from the Stafford shelter. In addition to impressive adoption numbers, animals at the shelter are also leading healthier, longer lives, too.
“We couldn’t adopt heartworm-positive dogs 10 years ago,” said Capt. Mike Null, chief animal control officer. “But, because of the resources we now have available, we have heartworm treatments for these animals.”
Emergency medical care is covered by the county’s budget, and the shelter has a designated veterinarian who practices at the Animal Wellness Center at Concord Farm in Stafford. Additional veterinarians in the region help out by spaying and neutering animals, as well as performing other surgical procedures.
Null said all monetary donations received by the shelter go directly to help care for the animals and grants help defray some of the costs. Elective medical procedures, such as tumor surgery and dental appointments, are covered through a partnership with Friends of Stafford County Animal Shelter, a local nonprofit.
Null said dogs are euthanized only if they pose a risk to the public, are ordered by the court to be terminated, or if there is a serious medical issue. It’s an unfortunate procedure that’s done outside the facility.
“Euthanization is something veterinarians need to do, that’s not what we’re here for,” said Null. “We are here to take in animals from the community.”
The facility does not euthanize cats, either.
To manage feral cats, the shelter partners with local veterinarians to spay or neuter the animals before transferring them to one of many partnering organizations, such as Ricky’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary, a 450-acre, no-kill, all-species sanctuary in Orange County.
In addition to Ricky’s Refuge, the shelter partners with several other animal rescues in the area.
“They’ve been a tremendous help,” said Null. “This whole region is very fortunate to have the shelters that we have.”
Null said the overall dog and cat population in Stafford County has decreased significantly over the years, crediting a county spay-and-neutering program that began in the mid-1990s. Over 34,000 animals were spayed or neutered since the program began, and already in 2019, 380 have received the operation.
“We’re really starting to see the effects of that,” said Null. “If you go back over 30 years, we had packs of feral dogs and cats in this county, but in this day and age, we don’t have that anymore. Every dog we pick up today has an owner.”
The animal shelter at 26 Frosty Lane replaced a decades-old, 7,000-square-foot facility on Eskimo Hill Road in 2018. The spotless, modern shelter is 17,400 square feet, houses up to 150 cats and 70 dogs and is staffed by four animal caregivers, two managers, six deputies and 15 volunteers.
Cats live in comfortable, common-area “cat apartments,” or, if they have difficulty getting along with their peers, are placed in “cat condominiums,” where they live privately.
Dogs reside in large cages and enjoy run and exercise areas both in the facility and within the fenced grounds outside.
There is even an enclosure for reptiles, birds, guinea pigs, rabbits, ferrets and hamsters.
“Space is not an issue here,” said Null. “We’re open admission. We will take anything the citizens bring us, and we don’t ask questions.”
The shelter accepts transfers from other jurisdictions, both in state and out of state. These are usually animals that were targeted for euthanization because of overcrowding.
In 2019, about 250 Stafford-sheltered dogs and cats that could not be placed in homes locally were transferred to other shelters.
“Sometimes it’s just an area change,” said Denise Spicer, shelter manager. “Moving them from one area of the state to another helps gets them adopted.”
Families interested in adopting a pet can first evaluate the animal’s compatibility in their own home through the shelter’s Foster to Adopt Program, which allows residents to take an animal home for 14 days.
“If it works out, great,” Bates said. “But if it doesn’t, that’s still OK, because they come back and tell us why it didn’t work, so we can target the animal to the right home setting.”
