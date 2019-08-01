At the 281st Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair, many attractions have been regular features for years—the demolition derby and the Agricadabra Magic Show, for example. But one of this year’s attractions, an all-seasons ice rink, is new to the fair. And bingo, another popular event, has made a comeback.
ALL-SEASONS RINK IS HOT TICKET
The synthetic ice skating rink has gotten a positive reception from fairgoers, according to Jessie Gray, the rental manager of Trainham Tent Rental Inc.
“We’ve been surprised at how busy it has been,” she said.
Gray said a lot of people have come through to either try out the rink or ask about what the rink is made of.
“A lot of people are curious as [to] how we keep the ice cold, and so we laugh and we tell them that it is synthetic ice,” she said.
The rink surface, which was manufactured in Spain, is a polyethylene mixture and uses a tongue-in-groove locking system for the panels.
“It’s going really well right now, though,” said Gray. “We get good little spurts, we’ll be at zero [people] for about a half hour or something and all of a sudden they just come flooding in.”
Fredericksburg resident Cherish Dobbins and her 5-year-old twins, Sawyer and Sparrow, tried out the rink for the first time Wednesday. The twins used an orange walker to help keep them upright.
Dobbins said they all had fun.
“I’m a dancer and it was still pretty challenging,” she said.
Phil and Angel Lopez, Fredericksburg residents, watched as their daughter, Bella Lopez, 12, tried out the rink for what would be her second time ice skating.
Bella said skating on the synthetic rink felt similar to skating on actual ice, but noted it had its differences.
“Plastic ice actually feels a lot slipperier than real ice,” she said.
To try the “ice” rink once is $5, with skates included. To skate all night, it costs $10.
BINGO IS back
Bingo, an old favorite that was dropped from the fair’s lineup six years ago, can be found in the J. E. Rowell Commercial building across from the petting zoo.
It is hosted by the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, which has been hosting bingo at Fredericksburg Bingo on Saturday mornings to raise money for the food bank since April.
When Carey Sealy, the food sourcing and inventory manager for the food bank, approached Travis Bullock, the general manager of the fair, about securing a contract for October, he asked if they would be interested in hosting bingo at the fair.
“It was a no-brainer—of course we do,” said Sealy. “So that’s just how it all laid out for us.”
At the fair, bingo is a 50/50 payout in which winnings are split evenly between the food bank and the winner.
According to Sealy, the largest amount someone has won at the fair has been $48.
“It’s an ebb and flow. … Some nights are slower and some nights are busier, but for us, it’s not just about the money, but it’s getting back into the community and talking to people.”
For Fredericksburg resident Rebecca Simmons and her daughter, Kristen, 8, coming to the fair is an annual rite.
“This is like a tradition for us, so we’ve come to the fair every year since she was, like, 3—right before her birthday.”
When Simmons heard that bingo would be at the fair, she knew they would be playing. On their first game of the night, Simmons won $12.
“So I won back what I spent, plus some, so that’s exciting,” she said.
Joe Weher, a Deggeller’s Attractions employee from Inverness, Fla., won $8 in a bingo session. It was Weher’s first time winning bingo at the fair, despite playing one or two games every day during his break.
Bingo is $1 per sheet, with three boards on every sheet. There is a new game every 10 minutes.
Bingo and skating are available daily at the fair until it ends Sunday.