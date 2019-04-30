Traffic is set to be shifted onto one of the new Interstate 95 ramps in Thornburg on Wednesday.
The shift is part of the interchange project, which is scheduled to be completed in September.
After the morning commuter rush, the Virginia Department of Transportation plans to open the ramp to northbound I–95, according to a news release.
As part of a temporary new pattern, eastbound Mudd Tavern Road traffic will have a dedicated right-turn lane running under the bridge to get on northbound I–95. Westbound Mudd Tavern Road traffic will turn left onto Mallard Road and then travel beneath the bridge to get on the interstate.
A new red-light signal for traffic exiting onto northbound I–95 will be activated at the Mallard Road, Mudd Tavern Road and Dominion Raceway Avenue intersection near the end of the project, according to VDOT.
Changes for the southbound I–95 ramp will come later.
When the $22.4 million project is complete, three new traffic signals will be in full operation to manage traffic entering and exiting I–95, according to local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye.
The first traffic signal is already activated for ramp traffic exiting northbound I–95 northbound to Mallard Road. The second traffic signal will manage traffic exiting onto northbound I–95. The third traffic signal will manage southbound I–95 traffic at the interchange.
There is more work set for Mudd Tavern Road near the interchange—a $21.2 million project that calls for widening the road from two to four lanes from the interchange to U.S. 1 and includes the addition of a roundabout.
Work on that project is slated to start in the fall of 2020 and be completed in 2022.