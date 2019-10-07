Work has begun at the Blue and Gray Parkway and Dixon Street in preparation for a detour that will bring a spike in traffic during the Chatham Bridge renovation project, which will close the span for more than a year.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a release that an additional left-turn lane will be added at the Dixon Street exit ramp to help with traffic flow during the bridge closure.
There is a catch with that detour route.
“Vehicles taller than 13 feet, 6 inches will not be able to pass beneath the railroad overpass along the detour route,” local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a release. “These vehicles will continue on Blue and Gray Parkway to William Street to access the downtown area.”
While crews are working on the ramp, all lanes will stay open on the parkway and the ramp between 2:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays, VDOT said. Most construction work will happen outside the travel lanes, but there will be periodic lane closures.
VDOT also advised drivers to “be alert for construction workers, equipment, barrels, and a temporary traffic pattern on the ramp.”
The exit ramp work is scheduled to be finished by Jan. 10. The new lane will remain after the bridge project is completed.
The Chatham Bridge is scheduled to be closed as soon as May 2020 for the 16-month, $23.4-million rehabilitation project.
—Scott Shenk
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.