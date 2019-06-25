During a work session Monday on King George County’s vision for future growth and development, Board of Supervisor Member Cathy Binder referred to “the elephant in the room” as she wondered if Dahlgren will continue to be a primary settlement area.
The answer may depend on a property’s proximity to Naval Support Facility Dahlgren.
Dahlgren already is the most densely populated area of King George, with 12 percent of the population and 1,096 housing units, according to the Comprehensive Plan. It also contains the largest office park, greatest concentration of commercial development and largest employment center, the Navy base.
How the village grows in the future will be determined by yet another planning document, a military overlay zoning district that will dictate where growth is compatible with the Navy base’s mission—as well as where it wouldn’t be a good idea to locate a new subdivision because of noise pollution.
“We’re not a quiet installation,” said Gail Kenson, a regional community planning liaison officer who represented NSFD at the work session. “We do have impacts on the surrounding community.”
She worked with the county’s Community Development staff to include the recommendation for a military overlay district in the revised version of the Comprehensive Plan. County officials started reviewing and updating the plan last summer; its last revision was in 2013.
The Board of Supervisors agreed to create a military overlay district and will move forward with defining its boundaries, said Supervisor Chairman Jeff Bueche. Members also voted Monday to send their suggested changes on the Comprehensive Plan back to the Planning Commission.
Both boards will hold public hearings on the draft plan in coming months. A draft of the document is available online on the county’s website.
The military overlay district won’t have an arbitrary boundary, said Bueche, who last summer had suggested drawing a three-mile radius around the base and limiting new commercial or residential growth within the circle.
He was a “young and dumb supervisor” then, Bueche admitted, adding he’s since realized such a plan would have far-reaching effects.
He liked the idea of a district that might block off areas unsuitable for housing developments because of the noise from the base’s test ranges. The same outline could note places where noise wouldn’t be such a problem.
Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland already has done a noise study on the Dahlgren base, Kenson said. It shows areas impacted by noise and vibration the most.
The maps and information were part of the Joint Land Use Study, a cooperative planning effort between the Dahlgren base and surrounding communities.
Supervisors liked the idea of having a specific district that both respected the Navy’s mission, but also allowed more development, if compatible.
“It makes a lot more sense,” said Supervisor John Jenkins Jr. “It seems a lot more comprehensive than just throwing a border out and not having any sort of benchmark at all.”
Creating the new military zone was one of several changes addressed in the revised document. Another included splitting the Courthouse Settlement Area into two different areas, separated by the area typically considered “downtown” King George.
Under the proposal, Courthouse West consists of the Presidential Lakes subdivision and all residential, commercial and undeveloped areas on the north side of State Route 3. The area east of downtown would be labeled as Route 3/Route 301 and include a triangle formed by those roads and State Route 205.
The revision also includes the county’s new Economic Development Plan and the development of special incentive zones and districts to encourage industrial, commercial and recreational businesses.