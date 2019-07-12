Ernest Johnson hopes a new traffic pattern will keep workers at the Dahlgren Navy base from speeding through his neighborhood.
He lives at the corner of 12th Street and Potomac Drive, and even though it’s a 25 mph zone, he regularly sees cars speeding by his home.
“Fast ain’t the word for it,” Johnson said on Thursday, as he waxed his car and described the screeching that sometimes takes place in front of his townhouse parking lot. “They don’t even slow down to make the turn.”
Some of that wheel-squealing might come to a halt Aug. 1. In cooperation with Naval Support Activity South Potomac, the Virginia Department of Transportation will put up a barrier on 12th Street near the Pass & ID office.
No vehicles will be able to turn right from 12th Street to get onto Dahlgren Road, just before the base’s main gate, in the morning. Nor will they be able to turn left when leaving the base to do the back-street detour in the evenings.
NSASP is making the change in an effort to protect the base, employees and missions and “securing this entry point increases our overall security posture,” said Cdr. Robert Lusk, the command’s executive officer.
But the measure will also benefit nearby residents, who’ve complained to King George County officials about some aggressive drivers who cut through neighborhoods near the base to avoid the backup on Dahlgren Road.
“The rumors of bad behavior are true,” said Jeron Hayes, NSASP’s public affairs officer. “People are just impatient, and it makes me furious, too. It’s really surprised me that we haven’t had an accident or a child hit.”
Traffic on the two-lane Dahlgren Road regularly comes to a standstill during morning and afternoon rush hours as more than 11,000 workers from nearby localities—and as far flung as Richmond—make their way to and from work. Some drivers try to avoid the backup on State Route 206 by turning onto Potomac Drive in front of Potomac Elementary School and following it to a left on 12th Street.
Lined with ranch-style homes, cottages and deep ditches, that avenue ends near the entrance to the Pass & ID Office, right in front of the gate.
Many mornings, Rayeann Hockensmith’s husband dropped her off at Dahlgren United Methodist Church, where she’s the secretary, and proceeded to the base, where someone inevitably tried to cut into traffic in front of him, from 12th Street.
Closing off access to that street probably “will be an advantage,” she said. “I bet that will help the neighborhoods.”
Johnson hopes so, too.
“Early in the morning and in the evening, it’s a madhouse,” he said.
Base and VDOT officials will offer an informational session on the traffic change Monday, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Potomac Elementary School cafeteria. There won’t be any formal presentations, but residents can view posters illustrating the changes and ask questions about the new pattern, which takes effect Aug. 1.
The Navy base worked with a number of community partners, including King George County, schools, law enforcement and fire and rescue officials to come up with the plan. There may be more changes needed as the base continues to grow.
Last fall, for the 100th anniversary of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Navy officials said the base population could hit 20,000 in little more than a decade. But the infrastructure, like the roads around it and the gates through which employees travel, isn’t growing at the same pace as the workforce, Hayes said.
“We’re doing everything we can on the outside of the gate to alleviate traffic,” she said, hoping base workers will take it all in stride as they wait to enter the Navy facility. “You just have to be patient, and you just have to wait your turn.”