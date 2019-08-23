Four new Stafford County commuter bus routes are in the running for funding attached to an express lanes-backed program.
The new buses would run along the express lanes corridor on Interstate 95 and Interstate 395. A new electronically tolled express lane system is being added to I–395 and is expected to open in the fall.
OmniRide, which operates in Northern Virginia, would run the two new Stafford commuter routes north.
The new local service would add four local options:
- Staffordboro: OmniRide bus service for Washington, D.C., as well as the Pentagon.
- Expanded bus service to the Leeland Road Virginia Railway Express lot.
- Bus service from North Stafford to Quantico Marine Corps Base.
Updated details on the program were presented to the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee this week. The requested amount for the four new local bus routes totals more than $12.65 million.
There are 17 projects vying for up to $22 million in the Commuter Choice program, which falls under the auspices of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission.
The NVTC expects to award up to $22 million in funding for the 20-month program, set to start when the I–395 express lanes open in October.
"Bringing buses to North Stafford makes a lot of sense," Matt Kelly, Fredericksburg city councilman and FAMPO policy committee chairman, said after the presentation.
The new bus service will be paid for using funds from a $15 million annual payment, which will increase by 2.5 percent a year, as part of the I–395 express lanes agreement between the state and Transurban. The money is specifically targeted to transit services.
Public comments are being accepted through Sept. 5, when the NVTC and PRTC will hold public hearings.
Projects will then be selected, and the Commonwealth Transportation Board is expected to vote on them in October.