One week ago, Alycha Travers took to social media to vent her feelings. She’d invited some of her son Brian’s friends over to celebrate his 9th birthday, but none of them had showed up.
“He kept looking at the door for his friends, but they never came,” the Stafford resident said.
Fast forward one week, and an entire community—including volunteer firefighters, bikers, family, friends and complete strangers—showed up Saturday afternoon at the Ron Rosner YMCA in Spotsylvania County to celebrate with the boy.
“The Y is here for the community,” said Alicia Kindred, executive director of the Rosner YMCA. “A lot of people associate us with ‘gym and swim,’ but we’re so much more.”
“We just knew this little boy deserved more,” she continued.
Travers’s post was shared on social media and Kindred read it on Sunday. The same day, she decided with her boss and staff that the Rosner Y would throw a party for him the following weekend.
It was a week of “frantic calling” around for donations of food and party supplies, but the community was “wildly responsive,” said Kayte Zowine, membership director at the Rosner Y.
Gourmeltz provided a tray of macaroni and cheese and Renato’s donated meatballs. The Italian Station sent a sheet cake iced in bright blue frosting. Pizza came from Ledo’s, quesadillas from Juan More Taco and peanuts and popcorn from Texas Roadhouse and Pop Pop’s Kettle Corn.
The other branches of the Rappahannock Area YMCA provided party supplies and individuals donated bottles of water and other beverages.
“I think it’s all been really successful,” Zowine said, standing behind a folding table laden with food. “I’m all in my warm and fuzzy feelings right now.”
In addition to food, the YMCA set up a bouncy house, the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department sent two fire engines and a bikers from a handful of local motorcycle clubs roared in.
“We’re here to show that the community can get together for a good cause,” said Roy Pence, one of the bikers.
“That’s what the biker community does,” said another, Tiffany Taylor.
Members of Brian’s family were present wearing yellow shirts emblazoned with “#BriansBrigade” that they had made for an autism awareness walk they participated in.
Brian has autism as well as ADHD and sensory-processing disorder, his mom said.
This meant he was a little overwhelmed by the noise from the motorcycles but he was happy playing on the playground and had no trouble cutting a thick, triangular slice of birthday cake for himself out of the center of the cake.
Travers said her son has wanted to be a firefighter but lately has turned his interest to books and now tells people he wants to be an author.
“He loves to read and he wants to start writing,” she said. “He loves graphic novels right now.”
These interests were reflected in the pile of presents community members brought for Brian.
Travers’s original post asked the community to send birthday cards to her son and there were piles and piles of these as well—many of them handwritten by kids in the Rosner YMCA’s preschool and aftercare programs.
Travers said she didn’t have words to express her gratitude to the community for everything.
“It’s overwhelming and heartwarming,” she said. “There are just so many emotions. And all of this for a child. My heart is so full.”
