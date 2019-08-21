Cosmo Fujiyama, co-founder of Students Helping Honduras, will be the keynote speaker at the 26th annual Women’s Leadership Colloquium Nov. 7 at the University of Mary Washington’s campus in Stafford County.
“Real Women, Real Issues, Real Solutions” will be the theme of this year’s event, which will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 125 University Blvd.
Fujiyama is a coach, nonprofit strategist and experienced facilitator. She and her brother, Shin Fujiyama, founded Students Helping Honduras in 2006 when he as a student at UMW and she was a student at the College of William & Mary.
She later became vice president of The Future Project, a social enterprise on a mission to unlock possibility in people; and is global director of training for Selina, a lifestyle, travel and hospitality platform with the goal of helping people engage with locals and fellow travelers.
A first generation Japanese American who grew up in Virginia, Fujiyama said that she learned from her parents that anything is possible when leading with kindness, openness, and a curiosity for learning.
The colloquium will also include a variety of seminars and panel discussions. Upon check-in, all attendees will have the opportunity to sign up for sessions with professional career coaches. A limited number of sessions will be available.
To register, visit umw.edu/lcpw/colloquium. Tickets are $179 before Oct. 1, $199 from Oct. 1–31 and $219 Nov. 1–7. The student rate is $30, and the rate for groups of five or more is $179 per person through October 21. For group registrations, contact Jennifer Cooper at jcooper4@umw.edu or 540/286-8098.