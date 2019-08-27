A reconstructed bridge connecting Spotsylvania and Hanover counties has been reopened, four years after structural problems forced its closure, the Virginia Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.
The Mount Olive Road bridge, which spans the North Anna River, was closed in March 2015 after cracking was found in the bridge supports during an inspection, VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a news release.
The new structure replaces a single-lane span built in 1943, making it a two-lane bridge.
Work started on the $2.8-million Mount Olive Road bridge project in April 2018, VDOT said.
Frye said in the release that the new bridge has 10-foot-wide lanes and was "engineered to withstand increased water pressure that occurs when water flows into the river from the opening of the North Anna dam, which assists with cooling at the North Anna Power Station."
About 580 vehicles a day used the bridge before it closed, according to VDOT's 2015 statistics.