Thomas Jenkins says there’s a lot of talk about Americans being pulled apart by differences in race, religion and politics.
But when he looks around his street, Devonshire Lane in the Hampton Oaks subdivision of North Stafford, he notes the various groups represented: black and white, Democrat and Republican, Jewish and Christian.
“But none of that matters here,” said Jenkins. “We’re all just trying to live the American dream.”
And for this group of neighbors, the dream includes celebrating every major holiday with get-togethers that unite those on Devonshire Lane—and beyond—with good food and fellowship.
High on their list of gatherings is “3 Days in May,” a celebration that runs Friday through Sunday of Memorial Day weekend and recognizes the contributions of those in the military as well as the accomplishments of the neighborhood’s extended family.
When couples on the street started the event 20 years ago, there were a lot of active-duty military residents there, and the neighbors wanted to pay homage to their service. Others in Hampton Oaks have come to recognize the Devonshire penchant for patriotism, saying, “Oh, you live on the cul-de-sac with all the flags,” said Sheila Cohen.
Twenty years ago, Devonshire also was the street with all the kids—about 25 of them who were a few years apart. They played four square—a game sort of like tennis but with a bigger ball—in the cul-de-sac and gathered for kickball.
“It was so great growing up,” said Melissa Cohen about the closeness in the neighborhood. Kids started elementary classes together, then carpooled to high school.
Her family lives at the end of the cul-de-sac, and in the early days of kickball, it was considered a home run when the ball hit her house. Her father, Bob Cohen, might have groaned every time his siding got dinged, but he rolled with the game.
He’s Jewish, a fact not lost on the many Christians on the street. Brodrick Wilcox, his neighbor, vows he’s going to get Bob Cohen baptized one of these days, and Cohen just smiles and goes about his party tasks. On Saturday, that included pulling apart pork pieces from a massive pig cooked on a smoker as George Carpenter worked beside him.
Jenkins welcomes the group to each day’s themed event. There’s a fish fry and oyster roast on Friday; pig roast and “all the dishes of summer” on Saturday; and an old-fashioned Louisiana crawfish boil, in honor of Jenkins’ home state, on Sunday.
Many in the group had never had crawfish before Jenkins prepared it in 2004 to celebrate his retirement from the Army. “They eat crawfish better now than any Cajun,” he said.
Saturday’s usually the biggest draw of the “3 Days in May,” and more than 110 people crowded into Devonshire Lane for the party, which included games in the street or gatherings in the shade. Bob Cohen offered to count the crowd while Jenkins gave the welcome and Gary Graham, the invocation.
“As the Hebrew in the crowd, I won’t be praying,” he said, laughing.
“But we’ll all be praying for you,” Wilcox chimed in.
For most of the two decades, the neighborhood gathered on Saturday only to celebrate Memorial Day and left the rest of the weekend free for other activities. Then, four years ago, Thomas and Gail Jenkins celebrated the college graduation of their youngest daughter, Lindsay, and invited the neighborhood to a pig roast. In the same weekend, the Jenkinses served up oyster and crawfish, “and it was such an epic three-day event,” he said, that a new tradition formed.
Thomas Jenkins would never say this, but others acknowledge he’s the key to it all, the “cornerstone” that keeps everything running, said Dave and Stacey Bolen, who came to Devonshire in 2001 and later considered moving to a subdivision with more acreage.
“But the children were so happy here, we stayed,” she said. The neighborhood has always been diverse, and it’s been a great way for children to meet and learn about people who may look different than they do, he said.
“It’s just a great place to raise kids,” Dave Bolen said.
“And good for the adults, too,” Stacey Bolen said.
Thomas Jenkins oversees the purchase of the big items—oysters or shrimp, crawfish and the pig—and arranges for tents and cookers. Others who don’t live on the street, such as Ron Glover, who hasn’t missed a Memorial Day event, contribute money to pay for supplies, then Jenkins divvies up the total among the remaining Devonshire residents. He’s never been stuck with more than his share.
William Boatwright, principal of A.G. Wright Middle School, doesn’t live on Devonshire, either, but he and his family wouldn’t miss a gathering. He’s had cookouts in his own neighborhood, but the atmosphere is nothing like the one on Devonshire Lane.
“They just like each other,” he said. “The food kind of brings them in everywhere, but the neighbors and the camaraderie and the fellowship keeps them going. It’s an inspirational kind of thing.”
And the neighbors just don’t gather for Memorial Day. They do the same on every holiday as well as for birthdays and graduations, weddings and retirements. Or, at the end of a hard workday, a few will gather under a neighbor’s tree to talk, and the crowd grows from there.
They’ve raised money for one neighbor whose home burned and for Wilcox, when his first wife, Rosemarie, was dying of colon cancer. They brought so much food, “I had to cut them off,” he said.
Tony Settles, whose family moved to Devonshire 16 months ago, is the newest resident on the street and said the neighborhood is “completely phenomenal. I never experienced anything like this before,” he said. “I’ve never seen a neighborhood come together like this.”
Wilcox’s family said the same a few years ago when they visited for a reunion and attended the Memorial Day events. His brothers “couldn’t fathom” the way people of all races, backgrounds and beliefs enjoy spending time together and helping each other.
Wilcox is moving back to his home state of Florida, but he plans to visit Hampton Oaks regularly.
“We’ll always come back,” he said, touching his heart, “because it’s Devonshire for life.”