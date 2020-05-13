RICHMOND—Gov. Ralph Northam said much of Virginia will move ahead onto a phased reopening starting Friday, a plan that had so far been tentative.
Northam said he will lift some restrictions for all but one of Virginia’s regions, Northern Virginia, which will remain under a stay-at-home order for at least an additional two weeks. Elsewhere in the state, Virginians will remain under a “safer-at-home” advisory, while many businesses now closed will reopen with some safety restrictions.
Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties are not among the Northern Virginia localities and will begin the phased reopening Friday.
While Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney suggested Tuesday that he was considering requesting a similar delay for the city, Northam said Wednesday he had not received formal requests from leaders outside Northern Virginia.
“Phase One represents a small step forward,” Northam said during a briefing with reporters. “This virus has not gone away and everyone needs to act accordingly. You will be safer at home, unless you need to go out.”
Northam cited sufficient supply of protective equipment and hospital beds, along with a declining share of positive tests and hospitalizations. Northam acknowledged testing in the state remains short, but said he feels confident moving forward with Phase One given ongoing plans to expand testing.
Northam teased a Friday testing announcement involving Walmart retail stores.
Northern Virginia, the state’s most populous region, is still reporting a high number of positive COVID-19 cases among everyone tested each day—about 25 percent—a rate that is well above the 10 percent target recommended by public health researchers to contain the virus. In Virginia, that rate rests at around 15 percent.
During Wednesday’s briefing a number of Northern Virginia leaders, patched in remotely, took turns thanking Northam for acceding to their request for a delay and said they hope to begin to reopen the region as soon as they meet certain statistical measures.
Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey thanked Northam on Wednesday for “letting the data, not a date, determine our status.”
Leaders in Northern Virginia joined in a successful request to Northam asking him to delay reopening in that region, in line with guidance from officials in neighboring Maryland and D.C. The list of localities includes: Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park; and the towns of Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg and Vienna.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.