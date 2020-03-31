MY HOMETOWN of Warsaw in the Northern Neck continues to impress, this time coming up with a program that does more than most localities can in keeping seniors safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
The plan is possible partly because it doesn’t have a massive population—just over 1,500 residents. But it’s also been put in place quickly because town leaders thought about seniors first, coming up with a program to help get them what they need to survive so they don’t have to go out.
Town Manager Joseph Quesenberry said when news of the spread of the coronavirus broke, the town staff sat down with the town’s mayor to come up with a plan.
“We saw early on that mortality rates were higher in vulnerable populations—and Warsaw has a pretty high population of seniors, as does the whole Northern Neck,” said Quesenberry. “So we thought about the various ways we could help the most vulnerable folks who live here.”
The town manager, who’s been overseeing a business rebirth in the Richmond County town, said they also discussed finding a way to pump some capital into local restaurants during a time when those establishments would be hit hard. He established a three-pronged attack that could benefit local restaurants and seniors.
The first prong: For somewhere between 100 and 150 seniors, members of the town staff will purchase their lunches three days a week from local restaurants and hand deliver them, with gloves and sanitizer, to their front porches.
“We’re using town reserves to pay for this, and we’re sticking to non-chain restaurants, figuring that the McDonald’s and Hardee’s of the world can fend for themselves,” said Quesenberry, who noted that the entire staff of the small town is helping with the effort.
“From police to our office staff to the folks who run our water and wastewater plants, we’re all lending a hand,” he said.
The second prong: taking orders for prescription pickups for roughly the same group of seniors.
“Our town police, who are the only ones who can do this, will be going to the Walgreens in town for all residents 60 and over,” he said. “For all of these programs, we’re sticking to town limits, the only place we have jurisdiction.”
The third prong, which town staffers are set to roll out sometime this week: picking up seniors’ food orders at the local Food Lion.
“We only have one grocery store in town, so that makes it easier to do all the pickups and deliveries from one spot,” said Quesenberry. “Town staff and police [will be] picking the orders up and making deliveries. We think it’s important to keep them from having to go out and put themselves in danger.”
Warsaw Mayor Randall L. Phelps said a few things were clear to him when the Town Council and staff met to plan for COVID-19.
“We could think of no better way than to start our current COVID-19 Relief Program than providing meals to our most vulnerable residents from local restaurants that are in dire need of capital,” he said. “At this time, we deliver to 125 households every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The program has been a huge success that we plan to continue until the current crisis has slowed.”
Quesenberry said one of the perks of being a small town is being able to move quickly to serve a relatively small population.
“It’s daunting at first, going door-to-door all over town, but the folks who’ve taken part and signed up are so appreciative, it really gives you a warm feeling to help,” he said. “And it truly is a total team effort, with our staff and elected officials all lending a hand to help our seniors.”
The town manager noted that to further help the restaurants in town, Warsaw has hung banners out on the road to display their hours of operation, services such as curbside takeout and websites to place orders.
This isn’t the first effort by Warsaw that has drawn attention. The Town Council and Quesenberry have procured millions in grants in the past few years to turn a blighted shopping center into a lake and amphitheater. The town has also renovated downtown streets and added businesses that range from restaurants to a brewery and tasting room.
Other towns around the Northern Neck, and around the state, have been in touch with Warsaw officials to see about duplicating the program.
“I am beyond proud of the innovation and teamwork exhibited by our small staff of 20,” Quesenberry said. “As I tell both them and our residents, we’ll get through this together.”
