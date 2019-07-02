IN SUNDAY'S column, I covered the protection of a 252-acre parcel at Fones Cliffs in Richmond County, which was added to the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge.
And though it was fitting to hear what the largely conservation-minded crowd at the special event had to say, there wasn’t space for me to get into details about the parcel’s future use and other developments in the Refuge.
A few days before the event, I visited with Kendra Pednault, the manager of the Rappahannock Refuge and three other sites that make up the Eastern Virginia Rivers National Wildlife Refuge.
I wanted to find out what the Rappahannock Refuge—which includes more than a dozen tracts and easements in Essex, King George, Caroline, Richmond and Westmoreland counties—plans on doing with the parcel at Fones Cliffs and another it acquired not far away on Cat Point Creek.
Pednault said that it’s still a bit early to know exactly how the Fones Cliffs parcel will be used and interpreted when it opens to the public in the near future. But she said there are some details she could share.
“For sure, we’ll have an observation platform looking out over the river,” she said. “The land is already conserved on the other side of the river in Essex County, so that amazing viewshed there will stay, and we want to make that easy for visitors to see.”
Because the cliffs rise up some 100 feet from the river below, she noted that it’s more than likely that some sort of fencing will likely be installed to keep visitors safe.
Pednault said that while special U.S. Fish and Wildlife crews came in and made the entrance road safe enough for Friday’s festivities, there’s more work to be done to make the road safe enough to open the site. She said that studies of biological and cultural resources need to be done so they can determine how they can be protected, and if possible, shared.
“The site is significant to the Rappahannock Indian Tribe, so I think we’d want to be able to offer some interpretation of that there,” said Pednault, noting that the refuge would welcome the tribe being involved in that interpretation.
At Friday’s event, Anne Richardson, chief of the Rappahannocks, said the tribe would welcome help interpreting its history at the Fones Cliffs site. She also said the tribe would eventually like to see an indigenous culture conservation learning center there.
A trail might well be created on the tract to let visitors see the flora and fauna there, though Pednault noted that her agency’s mission says nothing can be added that would have an adverse impact on those natural resources.
Pednault is a longtime employee of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She grew up in San Antonio and spent time fishing and camping in Wyoming and Alaska with her father.
After getting a wildlife degree at Texas A&M University and an internship with U.S. Fish and Wildlife at its refuge in Chincoteague, she ended up back at the Eastern Shore refuge with a full-time job in 1997, followed by a stint at the J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge in Sanibel, Fla.
A graduate degree from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore was followed by a short stint in the private sector, then a return to the Fish and Wildlife Service at the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge in southwest Idaho, followed by a stint at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge in Wisconsin.
Pednault has been running the Rappahannock Refuge since December. She said the staff at the refuge is getting a feel for when the Fones Cliffs site can be safely opened to the public.
That’s the same for another tract the refuge acquired a while back, 200 acres on Newland Road in Richmond County that was previously the site of the Belmont Winery and before that Heritage Park Resort.
It’s a mix of wooded, open and in some parts hilly ground that sits beside Menokin Bay/Cat Point Creek, where Pednault said one thing is certain.
“Even though we’re in the process of figuring out what to do with a building on the property and the grounds themselves, our [Rappahannock Wildlife Refuge] Friends group has gotten a grant through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to put in an ADA-accessible fishing platform there on Cat Point Creek,” she said.
Because there’s already a ramp that can handle canoes and kayaks in the spot where the fishing platform will go in, she said it’s likely the public will be able to use it as a boat launch, as well.
“There’s an incredible biodiversity of this property along Cat Point Creek, especially the waterfowl and fish there,” she said. “You can look out from where that fishing platform will be and see Menokin straight across the bay. That’s nice, because they are a nice partner of ours, with us holding an easement on that property.”