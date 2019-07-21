An integral part of historic Chatham Manor is steadily being brought back to life, pane of glass by pane of glass.
Greenhouse Restoration Services, a Newport, Ky., firm, has been working since early June to repair and rehabilitate the two early 1900s-era greenhouses that once provided fresh flowers for the Stafford County manor house year-round and gave seedlings a head start for its Colonial Revival-style gardens.
The gardens were originally designed by Ellen Biddle Shipman, America’s foremost female landscape architect, and installed in the 1920s. They were considered one of her best-known projects, and “featured extensive walled gardens filled with roses and perennials, long herbaceous borders, a handsome pergola, boxwood parterres planted with seasonal annuals, statuary, and a small pool,” according to a Library of American Landscape History article.
They proved such a popular draw for visitors and so hard to maintain that a later owner hired Charles Freeman Gillette, another prominent landscape architect, to simplify them.
The gardens—and the greenhouses that helped make them possible—were critical to Chatham’s image as it evolved after the Civil War, said John Hennessy, chief historian at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park.
He said that the National Park Service, which acquired the property in 1975, is paying for the work—costing just under a half million. Besides replacing broken or missing panes of glass with custom-fitted sheets of tempered glass, Greenhouse Restoration is replacing the shingles, repointing the greenhouses’ knee-high brick walls, and repairing or replacing any rotten wood. It’s also replacing the boiler used to heat the greenhouses and the adjacent “hot beds” in winter. All the work is expected to be completed before the Aug. 16 deadline.
“We manage the battlefields, but battlefields have all sorts of resources on them that postdate the Civil War,” Hennessy said. “Our responsibility for those is no less [than that for those dating to] the war. The greenhouses were an integral part of the postwar landscape. We’re working to maintain that landscape as best we can.”
Chatham Manor itself dates to 1771 when wealthy lawyer and planter William Fitzhugh had the stately Georgian-style mansion built on a hill overlooking the Rappahannock River and Fredericksburg. It was the center of a large, thriving plantation for more than 100 years.
During the Civil War, Union Gen. Irvin McDowell and his troops occupied the house and grounds, using it as field station, hospital and troop headquarters. When the Lacy family, who’d been ordered to leave, was finally able to return, they found more than 750 panes of glass had been broken and the gardens and several of the outbuildings had been damaged or destroyed.
Unable to maintain the estate, they sold it and Chatham Manor passed through a succession of owners. One of them built the first greenhouse in 1910, but it wasn’t until Gen. Daniel Bradford Devore and his wife, Helen Stewart Devore, purchased Chatham Manor in the 1920s that Shipman was hired to design its gardens.
The last private owners, General Motors executive John Lee Pratt and his wife Lillian Thomas Pratt, added the second greenhouse in 1935. After his wife’s death 12 years later, Pratt grew tired of the stream of visitors who wanted to tour the place that had hosted such famous guests as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, and to see its formal gardens. He’s the one who had the plantings ripped out and replaced.
He also bequeathed Chatham Manor and the surrounding 30 acres to the National Park Service at his death. NPS stabilized the gardens and let Rappahannock Adult Activities, which provides services to adults with an intellectual disability, use the greenhouses to raise poinsettias for their annual fundraiser beginning in 1986. The nonprofit left in 2000 when it got its own space for a year-round horticulture therapy program.
“When you stop using something, it goes downhill,” said Hennessy. “Without that constant use, they began to show their age.”
Restoring the greenhouses, he said, will not only bring back buildings that were important culturally to Chatham’s heyday in the 1920s and 1930s, but they can be returned to their traditional role of supporting the estate’s gardens.
“I’m not sure how they will be used going forward,” Hennessy said. “We expect that they will be available for use by a nonprofit partner, which may end up being the Friends of Chatham. We haven’t gotten there yet.”
Friends of Chatham is a nonprofit organization that was established in 2012 to support the preservation of Chatham Manor, its various outbuildings, dependencies and historic grounds. Last year the group, along with the Rappahannock Valley Garden Club, was approved to create gardens that would evoke the ones that Shipman had designed.
“There has been renewed interest in Chatham’s formal gardens since Friends of Chatham’s inception,” said Nancy Fahy, FoC’s projects chair.
The organization has produced a brochure that describes work done by volunteers in Chatham’s gardens and its funding of the part-time gardener who oversees their efforts. Members have also talked informally about possible future uses of the greenhouses, although its board of directors and garden volunteers haven’t finalized a plan, she said.
Some of their ideas include partnering with local community organizations to train people in organic gardening methods, including growing seedlings from the catalpa trees and plantings from Chatham’s formal gardens. Others include partnering with local gardening clubs to provide educational opportunities for their members in the greenhouse setting, partnering with local school systems to grow plants that would have been typical during each time period of Chatham’s history, and having garden volunteers raise annuals from seed in the greenhouses for use in the formal gardens each spring as both to help them develop new skill sets in seed propagation and save the NPS money.
The organization has “done a tremendous amount of work in the past few years,” said John Storke, the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park’s facilities manager. “Hopefully we can utilize them to grow things and be part of the gardens.”