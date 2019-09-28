Germanna Community College has just put a big feather in its cap that bodes well for its students’ education and job prospects.
The National Security Agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have designated the college as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education, one of Virginia’s relatively few such institutions.
The designation, which took effect last month, remains in effect through the year 2024. The NSA, whose very name was once secret, is the U.S. government’s top code-breaking and cyberespionage outfit.
All across Virginia, Germanna is one of only five community colleges to earn the NSA/DHS designation. The others are Northern Virginia, Thomas Nelson, Danville and Tidewater. Select universities in Virginia are also part of the program.
“The NSA and DHS designation will open up more opportunities for our students to expand their skills through academic programs, internships, conferences and other initiatives,” Diana Merkel, chair of Germanna’s cybersecurity and computer science department, said in a statement. “Our courses enable our students to hone their skills in a safe, secure environment while preparing them for the numerous cybersecurity opportunities in the public and private sectors.”
With the designation, Germanna students will qualify for scholarships that were not available previously, and will more easily be able to transfer to universities with Center of Academic Excellence-accredited universities, professor Merkel said. Virginia has six such universities.
Germanna students will also find it easier to land jobs with DHS and NSA because they’ll have knowledge, skills and abilities required, and other employers will also recognize this, she said.
Cyber security is one of the nation’s hottest, fastest-growing career fields. That is particularly true in the Washington metropolitan area, near Germanna’s eight-locality district.
Today, it is estimated that there are 33,530 cyber jobs in Virginia alone. CyberSeek, part of the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education, updates an online map of which places have the most job opportunities; see cyberseek.org/heatmap.html.
Currently, Germanna faculty members are teaching 193 students in cyber courses at its Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper County, its Fredericksburg campus in Spotsylvania County, and its Barbara J. Fried Center in Stafford County.
The college expects the number of cyber students to grow quickly, Germanna spokesman Mike Zitz said.
Many of the courses in the school’s cyber program are also available online, and Germanna expects all of its cyber courses to be available online soon, Zitz said.
Germanna serves Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline and King George counties and the city of Fredericksburg.
The NSA and DHS jointly sponsor the Center for Academic Excellence program, which aims to promote higher education and research in cyber defense and to ensure that the United States produces professionals with cyber defense expertise.
To achieve designation as such a center, American institutions of higher education must meet demanding standards.
Germanna completed a comprehensive assessment analysis, met stringent criteria, and has an interdisciplinary curriculum that focuses on disciplines such as cybersecurity, networking, information technology, and computer science.
“This recognition supports our efforts to train students to meet the great demand for people to protect our nation from cyber attacks in both the public and private sectors,” said Janet Gullickson, Germanna’s president. “It will allow us to build upon the foundation we have established over the years in networking, cybersecurity, computer science and related fields.”
Professor Merkel credited Germanna’s adjunct and full-time faculty for the growth of its cybersecurity programs.
“Our instructors have a level of expertise and the hands-on experience necessary to train future cyber professionals,” she said.
A formal Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense award ceremony will take place in November. To learn more about Germanna’s Cyber Center, visit germanna.edu/cybersecurity-center.
