Locally, the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to decline even as the death toll from the area’s worst virus-related outbreak rises.
Eighteen residents of Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center in Spotsylvania County have died from COVID-19 in the last month. The latest death, reported Wednesday, was a white woman over age 80. She’s among 43 people in the Rappahannock Area Health District who have died from COVID-19.
Thirty-two of the fatalities have been among people age 70 and older, and 30 of the people who died have been Spotsylvania residents.
The Carriage Hill outbreak, which initially included 81 residents and staff members, has increased to 103 cases. The only other long-term care facility in the Fredericksburg area with more than a handful of cases is Poet’s Walk Fredericksburg, where 15 people have tested positive for the virus.
“This has been a lesson for all of them,” said Dr. M. Stephen Mandell Jr., who leads a local task force that’s dealing with COVID-19 in the area’s 21 long-term care facilities. “Everybody realizes, but for the grace of God, this could be us.”
Meanwhile, new cases are at their lowest level in months. As of Wednesday, the numbers reflected six new cases throughout the local district. However, three cases that had been attributed to Caroline County on Tuesday were removed from the local count on Wednesday, which brought the district’s daily net increase to just three cases.
“We are cautiously optimistic that we may be seeing lower rates of new cases, as our case counts for the last several days have been low and our hospitalization numbers have also seen a decrease,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local district.
She emphasized her optimism was tempered with caution, “particularly given the dramatic rise in cases that has been seen in other parts of the country.” Case numbers are surging in states such as Florida and North Carolina, Texas and Arizona, where many restrictions have been lifted, and people have returned to gatherings in levels not seen before the global pandemic.
With the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, local health officials encourage people to enjoy the break, but to remain careful.
“When people are together in close proximity, we know it can cause a surge” in positive cases, said David McKnight, CEO of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. “I know everybody, myself included, wants to be with family and friends, but we have to keep it as small as possible. We can have fun and still be cautious.”
Balmes–John stressed the continued need for social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands frequently. “If you are feeling sick, please stay home,” she said.
As of Wednesday, Spotsylvania had the most cases in the local district, 994 cases to Stafford County’s 990 cases. There also were 249 cases in Fredericksburg; 125 in Caroline; and 97 in King George County for a district total of 2,455 cases.
Small increases were reported Wednesday in other localities as well. Culpeper County’s total went up by three cases to 811; Fauquier County stayed the same, at 420 cases; Orange County was up by one to 150 cases; and Westmoreland County’s total remained at 108 cases.
Virginia reported 416 new cases on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 63,203 cases and 1,786 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.