The Fredericksburg Nationals owners realized there was potential synergy between the multipurpose stadium they’re building in Celebrate Virginia South and the adjacent Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center.
The Silber family has taken steps toward tapping that synergy by leasing the expo center from the Silver Cos. and hiring Oak View Group Facilities to operate and manage it, as well as book entertainment and events at the stadium. The $35 million, 5,000-seat stadium is expected to be completed in time for the Fred Nats’ home opener April 23.
“They are the perfect partner to come in and expand offerings at the convention center, and help us attract fans to the entire complex,” said Art Silber, whose family owns the Fred Nats.
Oak View Group Facilities, whose clients include Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., and the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., will begin managing day-to-day operations at the expo center Monday. Senior Vice President Doug Higgons said he intends to bring in new events such as festivals and concerts to the center’s 80,000-square-foot exhibit hall.
“Our goal is to push the boundaries of what a facility like that would typically do and make it more of an event center than an expo center,” he said.
Ballantine Management Group, which co-founded the expo center 15 years ago, will continue to operate its events and shows at the facility.
Oak View is also coordinating plans with the Silber family for the annual Celebrate Virginia After Hours concert series, which will kick off in the new stadium in May. Previously, the concerts were held in the Marks & Harrison Amphitheater in Celebrate Virginia South.
The family hired the company in part because of its expertise in bringing in talent for concerts, said Seth Silber, adding that Fredericksburg Nationals stadium could attract some “pretty big acts that have toured some of the minor league baseball stadiums across the country.”
Higgons said he intends to bring in well-known acts in diverse genres, but doesn’t have a confirmed list yet.
“We’re excited to work with the Nationals and host concerts in an intimate setting like the ball park,” he said.
Bill Freehling, Fredericksburg’s Economic Development and Tourism director, said the changes will have a positive impact not only on the expo center and stadium, but the rest of Celebrate Virginia South.
“From the start of this whole process when we were talking with the Silbers, we thought that there were obvious synergies between the expo center and the stadium,” he said. “The Silbers also realized this, and that was a big part of why they chose the site.”
“None of this is accidental,” City Manager Tim Baroody said. “City Council had a vision and is executing to advance economic development by leveraging exciting partnerships.”
