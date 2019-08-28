Recreational opportunities for people of all ages abound on an elevated rolling site along Culpeper’s Madison Road that was once envisioned for a housing development.
A crowd assembled at the town’s Rockwater Park on a cloudy, cool Tuesday to dedicate its recently opened splash pad and the other recently completed additions—a Fitcore Extreme obstacle course, climbing boulder and 40-yard dash track. Community collaboration, both public and private, brought the features to fruition.
“I think it’s the best thing that ever happened in Culpeper,” said town resident Marcella Clatterbuck, visiting with her nieces, 4-year-old Emily Martin and 5-year-old Lily Johnson. “It’s just wonderful. We’ve been up here four or five times already.”
The temperature was a bit mild for the girls to splash around on Tuesday, but Lily said they’ve been before and will be back. “I like the buckets dumping water,” she said of the Splash Pad.
It was in 2015 that Culpeper Town Council voted to buy the 32-acre parcel for $1.1 million for its abundant groundwater sources. In 2014, a developer had submitted plans to build 151 homes on the site, which was once a farm, though the town denied that rezoning request.
As the town started to develop the park, named for its abundant rock, and drilled wells, a trio of nonprofit groups stepped forward last autumn with an offer to enhance its features. Culpeper Wellness Foundation gave $210,000, the PATH Foundation $30,000 and the Northern Piedmont Foundation $20,000 to build the track, obstacle course and climbing boulder.
Culpeper Wellness Foundation President Shari Landry said the recreational features were chosen based on a youth survey in which middle- and high-schoolers asked for an American Ninja-style obstacle course.
“To pull this together in just a year is amazing,” Landry said.
Culpeper Wellness Foundation Board President David Jones liked what he saw on Tuesday.
“It is quite a challenge course, and the design is great,” he said. “The turf is one of the best parts.”
Jones said the foundation hopes the area’s young people, including sports teams, will take advantage of the new park for recreation and training.
PATH Foundation President Christy Connolly said the project was one that fit its mission.
“Childhood wellness is one of our top four priorities, along with mental health,” she said. “Being outside, in recreation, with an opportunity to experience something healthy and happy.”
Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger thanked town public works staff members for their contributions to installing the equipment, including a covered pavilion on site. He described the Fitcore obstacles as a high-intensity training course intended to challenge teens and adults.
“You won’t see me on that,” he said, adding, “It’s the first complete course of this kind in the region.”
In addition to the Splash Pad and its 13 in-ground sprayers, providing “a compelling play experience for children,” Olinger said, Rockwater Park also has an 18-hole disc golf course. There are also 1.7 miles of paved walking trail.
Culpeper Town Councilman Frank Reaves, a Culpeper PD community services officer who works in the town’s parks, said the site has been attracting people from all across the region, including Madison and Orange counties.
“People have wanted something like this for a long period of time,” he said.
Reaves, who is up for re-election, said a public pool—which does not exist in Culpeper—is on the horizon.
As for the Fitcore Course, the feedback has been intense, Town Manager Chris Hively said.
“It’s evil, it’s beast,” he said of what he’s heard. “Are you kidding? I can’t do that.”
Two brave adults on site for Tuesday’s park dedication did, ably navigating the course’s various challenges. Culpeper Police Officer Kenny Argueta went first, followed by Powell Wellness Center trainer Marcus Haywood, a former All-American safety for James Madison University.