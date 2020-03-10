Health officials are trying to determine how a Spotsylvania County man, who represents the fifth "presumptive positive" case of coronavirus disease in Virginia, contracted the illness.
"We are reaching out to contacts and conducting risk assessments in order to take appropriate actions to protect the contacts’ and the public’s health," Dr. Brooke Rossheim, director of the Rappahannock Area Health District, said in a press release.
The patient, identified only as a man in his 50s, remains hospitalized in stable condition. Rossheim stressed that the risk of virus infection to the general population continues to remain low.
"At this time, there is no evidence to support community transmission of COVID-19 in Spotsylvania County or the Rappahannock Area Health District," he stated, adding an investigation into who the patient has been in contact with is in its early stages.
Rossheim said appropriate precautions are being taken to protect health care workers and the public, but would not disclose which hospital is treating the patient.
Spotsylvania County officials continue to be in close contact with the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to receive regular updates on COVID-19.
Lisa Henry, marketing director at Mary Washington Healthcare, said there's no presumptive positive case or person of interest at MWHC facilities "as of now," but added, "things are changing rapidly with this virus."
She stressed it's important for individuals to be vigilant about hand-washing and to protect themselves as necessary, based on their own health concerns.
"Those who have experienced the virus describe it as a very bad flu," she said.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. Among those who are older with chronic medical conditions, it can cause death, and more than 4,000 people have died worldwide. In the United States, there have been 27 deaths and 729 cases.
The Rappahannock Area Health District continues to stress the following infection prevention and control measures:
- Practice good hand hygiene.
- Practice good cough and sneeze hygiene.
- Avoid going to school, work, etc., if you are ill.
- Avoid close contact with sick people.
- Avoid touching your nose, mouth and eyes.
- Regular clean surfaces that are touched regularly.
- Flu continues to be active in the state. If you haven't had a flu vaccine, it's not too late to get one.
GEICO in Fredericksburg just sent an employee home because she has been in contact with their parent whom is being quarantined with Symptoms of Corona Virus. GEICO is not taking any further protections to protect us. The cubicle has not been cleaned! We are all still forced to work in this section.
