Caroline County’s jail in Bowling Green, known as “Old Jail,” is now a state historic landmark.
Caroline Historical Society members recently celebrated the historic recognition for the 120-year-old jail building on Main Street in Bowling Green, which culminates an effort that started 18 years ago.
“We are so proud to have this landmark recognition,” said society president Wayne Brooks. “Our efforts have been to preserve not only the structure but also the rich history it deserves.”
Historic preservationist Susan Sili spoke during the celebration about the jail’s history, which includes surviving the second tragic fire through the town of Bowling Green in 1955 and housing a future sports legend and a serial killer. The latter was Jeremiah McCray, an Alabama man who was found guilty of killing five people, including a diner owner in Ladysmith in 1958.
The jail is also where Mildred and Richard Loving were confined after they were arrested in 1958 for violating Virginia’s Racial Integrity Act. Their case led the Supreme Court to overturn bans on interracial marriage.
The historical society used the jail as a museum until 2002, when it moved into another building.
Built in 1900 at a cost of $4,200, it was designed by Pauly Jail Building and Manufacturing Co. of St. Louis, which also supplied the jail’s prefabricated prison bars, fittings and other steel components. It was one of eight jails the company built in Virginia.
The two-story Colonial Revival with a hipped roof originally contained four cells for men, one for women and an evidence locker.
The jail closed in 1968 because of deterioration. The steel-bar cells were removed from the ground floor, but the building retains most of its original layout.
Among the guests attending the Jan. 26 meeting were retired Sheriff Otto “O.J.” Moore, former jailer Billy Payne and numerous retired deputies, including Edith Chenault, the county’s first female deputy.
Payne, 84, lived next door and served as a jailer for one year in 1965–66. His daughters, Pam Chenault and Cathy Gravatt, remembered how their father was called over to the facility at all times of the day and night.
“Daddy teased me when I was young that he was going to lock me up until I was 21,” said Chenault.
Moore, 90, had the crowd laughing as he reminisced about his tenure and some of the famous people who stayed in jail. He described the time in 1956 when he arrested a driver he said was traveling about 100 mph. The driver turned out to be 19-year-old Wilt Chamberlain, who went on to dominate the NBA as a 7-foot-1 center.
“I told my wife that night that I arrested a teenager, that when he got out of the car his head kept going, going, going in the air,” Moore recalled.
Moore didn’t realize who that teenager was until years later, when Chamberlain published the book “Wilt: Larger Than Life” and in it, he referenced having to spend the night in a rat-infested jail in Bowling Green.
The former sheriff also talked about an inmate who was cleaning the downstairs area of the jail and found bottles of moonshine that had been stored for evidence.
“He sold cups of shine through the jail bars for 10 cents,” Moore recalled. “He had most of the alcoholics drunk before dark.”
The Caroline Historical Society is working toward having the building designated as a national landmark.
