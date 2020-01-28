We’re on the threshold of February, the cruelest month. Why is it the cruelest? Because spring is near, but winter will probably smack us a few more times before it gets here.
It’s the perfect time for the column I call “Gripes and Grins.” Every year, I ask readers to share things that peeve, annoy, vex, irritate, gall, bug, rankle and irritate them.
And because I’m ever the optimist, it makes sense to also ask you, dear readers, to share things about your everyday lives that make you smile—the things that make life worth living.
I started out just calling for gripes, but several readers chastised me for being negative. They argued that if I’m going to let people vent about things that drive them nuts, I should balance things out by looking for light to accompany the shade.
So “Gripes” became “Gripes and Grins.”
Here’s how it works: think for a bit about things that are bona fide gripes, stuff that happens in our ever-busier world that gets under your skin every time you see it. Often it means pointing out things other folks do that makes your blood boil.
In the past, readers’ gripes have ranged from the crazy way people drive to the deplorable state of manners to lack of consideration. Can’t stand people who don’t return grocery carts or misuse handicapped parking spaces? Let’s talk about it.
The most interesting gripes highlight examples of people being inconsiderate in troublesome ways. Like dumping out drinks or sticky substances in parking lots to get on other peoples’ shoes, or speeding up and slowing down in traffic to the point where other vehicles don’t know what’s coming next.
As for the grins over the years, I appreciate it when people point out small things that make them smile, like when a store’s bag is designed to fit rolls of holiday paper at Christmas or when a kind soul buys coffee for someone they don’t even know.
There are a few hard-and-fast rules for taking part in this reader write-in column.
To have your submission published, you must reply via email or the U.S. mail, you must include your full name and you must say what general part of the area you live in. Say you live in Partlow or Garrisonville or Colonial Beach, for example—I don’t need a specific address.
This isn’t a place for political arguments, complaints about a certain business or a specific, named person. This is about the little wrinkles in everyday life that get your goat or make you glad to be alive.
If you’re going to reply, please include grins as well as gripes, because that just makes things well-rounded. You’re welcome to include as many of each as you care to, though it helps if you keep each one on the short side.
Please get your suggestions in soon, as it will take some time to go through them and share them when we’re well into the dreary days of February.
To get you thinking, I’ll share an example of a gripe and a grin of my own.
The gripe: people who can’t help but text their way through movies.
I saw one again this week, sitting with phone in hand the entire movie, every minute or two checking his email or who-knows-what in a way that sent a beam of white light into the blessed dark of the theater.
I’m sure whatever he was doing was so much more important than what the other filmgoers in the theater were trying to do: watch the film without being distracted by flashlight flares in a dark theater.
My grin also deals with the world of entertainment. I love how great it feels to fast forward through every commercial when you watch a recorded network TV show. It feels especially good after you’ve watched a sporting event and had to suffer through the same commercial 10 to 15 times before the game’s finished.
It feels soooooo, sooooo good to hit that button and blow through the commercials in seconds.
So there you go, a gripe and a grin to get you inspired.
Ready, set, GO!
