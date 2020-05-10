20200510_Fatal Auto @ Fall Hill @ WX Ave

Fredericksburg Police Officer J. Carr inspects a wheel from the car involved in a fatal automobile accident near James Monroe High School on Sunday afternoon. 

A man was killed and a woman was in critical condition Sunday night following a single-vehicle crash in the area of James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said the preliminary investigation showed that a convertible carrying the two victims was heading south on Germania Street about 4:48 p.m. at a high rate of speed when it crossed Fall Hill Avenue onto Washington Avenue and went airborne.

Witnesses at the school track said they heard a loud noise before seeing the car well into the air, flipping over several times. The passenger, a man in his 60s, was ejected from the vehicle; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was on the track rushed over to assist the man, witnesses said, but stopped short after seeing the man’s condition.

Police did not release the victim’s name because next-of-kin had not been notified.

The driver, a woman whose age was not released, was rushed to nearby Mary Washington Hospital. She is in intensive care with life-threatening injuries, police said.

City police were still investigating the incident. 

