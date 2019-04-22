A man died after his vehicle ran off the side of a road in Orange County on Monday, according to the Virginia State Police.
At about 11:45 a.m., Lester M. Steenberg, 71, of Barboursville, was driving a Can-Am Spyder three-wheeled motorcycle on Ponderosa Drive just south of State Route 670. Authorities said the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck the edge of a driveway, which threw the rider from the vehicle.
Police said Steenberg was not wearing a helmet. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
