A few days after learning he didn’t have the flu, Eric Bryant headed to the emergency room when his fever, chills and weakness worsened to the point he couldn’t walk up the steps without losing his breath.
It was March 8. He asked his wife, Kristal, to get a book and laptop for him to use while he was hospitalized at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
The Spotsylvania County man never got the chance to open either.
“I took a turn for the worse, and the next thing I know, they were saying they had to put a tube down my throat,” Bryant said during a telephone interview. “Next thing I know, it was 11 or 12 days later, and they were telling me I’d been asleep for a while, and they were glad to see me. The medical team said I made a miraculous turnaround.”
Bryant, 51, was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District, and he came dangerously close to being a fatality. For the 23 days he was hospitalized, he was kept on a ventilator, unconscious for a while and still faced an uphill battle once he awakened.
When he left the facility on Tuesday, April 1, staff members lined up in the lobby, where they cheered and clapped, gave him a bouquet of balloons and held up handmade posters congratulating him.
Bryant clasped his palms together in prayerful gratitude, waved to those who cared for him and did the one thing staff members weren’t sure they’d see: He walked out of the hospital on his own.
“There were days where it did not look like he was going to recover, and then he turned a corner,” said Becca Ajello, a Spotsylvania Regional nurse who worked with him on multiple shifts.
Bryant is home and under strict quarantine because of his weakened condition. He hasn’t even seen his wife. She leaves food outside his door.
His voice is raspy, barely louder than a whisper, and the Navy analyst, who works in Falls Church, said he has no idea when he contracted the virus.
Perhaps the scariest part of Bryant’s story is that he doesn’t fit any of the profiles for those at high risk. He’s well under 60. He has no chronic conditions and doesn’t take any medicine that compromises his immune system. He works out at the gym regularly and doesn’t smoke, although he does take the occasional drink.
“This came out of the blue,” he said. “There is nothing medically wrong with me whatsoever.”
‘A SERIOUS DISEASE’
In his quest to stem fear and anxiety in the wake of the novel coronavirus, Dr. Donald Stern of the Rappahannock Area Health District repeatedly tells people that COVID-19 isn’t a monster that’s going to slip under the door at night and grab them.
Like other public health officials, his answer to almost every question about how individuals can protect themselves, help their community and support their local health care workers is the same.
“Stay home,” he said during a virtual town hall last week presented by Mary Washington Healthcare. “Follow the orders issued by the governor. This is a serious disease, and we need to take it seriously.”
But if COVID-19 were depicted as a ghoul, it might be a hydra, a multiheaded creature whose unknown factors are among its many facets. Some of the persistent questions include why it’s globally caused more deaths among men than women or to what degree children are carriers even though their rates of sickness are lower than other age groups.
Scientists have suggested an individual’s own biology has more to do with how sick he or she becomes than the virus itself. Or that health care workers, who are exposed to more of the virus than others, might develop more severe cases.
The experience of Tracey Mallory doesn’t support that theory, showing once more the many facets of the disease. She’s a Caroline County resident and registered nurse at a Richmond-area hospital. She had a seemingly mild case of the virus because she’s always stayed in shape physically—and has continued to exercise during her confinement at home.
Stern and other local public health officials have stressed that about 85 percent of those sickened will have mild to moderate cases and recover in their own bedrooms, as Mallory is doing. The local health district’s daily reports confirm that.
As of Saturday, 43 of the 68 people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford with confirmed cases of COVID-19 never needed to set foot in a hospital.
The local health district’s only confirmed fatality from COVID-19, to date, also reflects the profile that older people or those with underlying health conditions or who have traveled to hot spots are at higher risk. Last week, 63-year-old Christopher Hall, an asthmatic who’d recently been to New York, died at Spotsylvania Regional.
In a strange twist of timing, the same day Spotsylvania staff members gathered to give Bryant a send-off, the local health district announced Hall’s death. His daughters said he’d done everything he could to get treated and tested at the Spotsylvania hospital, and that he had been diagnosed with pneumonia, given a shot of antibiotics and sent home after his second visit.
Three days later, he returned to the same hospital and died, his daughters said.
‘RANGE OF SEVERITY’
COVID-19 doesn’t always follow a predictable path. Mary Washington Hospital’s doctors and nurses are treating patients under 50 who don’t meet any of the typical criteria, Dr. Michael McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, said during the recent virtual town hall.
“We have younger people without any of these comorbidity conditions that are fighting for their lives,” McDermott said. “Nobody is safe from COVID-19, even if you are under the age of 50. If you’re young and healthy, you can have a serious illness that requires extensive levels of care, so please stay at home.”
He pointed out the “huge range of severity of illness” with this disease. Young people may not be dying in high numbers, McDermott said, but they’re still at risk for a severe, debilitating sickness.
Virginia’s confirmed cases illustrate his point. Statewide, 44 percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 are under 50, and there are more people testing positive in their 20s than in their 70s.
During last week’s virtual town hall, McDermott, Stern and Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer at Mary Washington Healthcare, encouraged people of all ages to do their part. Those who develop symptoms should assume they have COVID-19, isolate themselves and closely monitor their conditions.
If their temperature rises above 104 degrees, “it’s time to call the doc,” Stern said. “Once this disease kicks in and takes over, it can proceed rapidly.”
Newman agreed, saying those who become critically ill develop problems with numerous organs, not just the lungs. He noted that two of MWH’s sickest patients, who had been on ventilators, have been able to come off the machine and are “starting to turn the corner.”
As long as the health care system can flatten the curve and keep down the number of patients, Newman believes there are enough workers, ventilators and beds to treat patients.
But the only way to flatten the curve of patients is to stop the spread of the virus, McDermott said. And the only way to do that, he reiterated, is for people to stay home.
A MILD CASE
That’s what Olivia Till, 25, has done since she returned to her parents’ home in Fredericksburg on March 15—and later became the city’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. The University of Notre Dame graduate had been in Spain, working on her master’s degree, when the State Department urged her and other Fulbright scholars to leave the country.
She had seen how dramatically the situation changed in Spain, where more than 11,000 people have died from the virus. One day, classes were still in session like they’d always been, and the next, police officers and soldiers were in the streets, telling people to stay inside.
Till believes her immune system was strained from a sinus infection she’d suffered earlier and that she might have been exposed to the virus in the Madrid airport. Within two days of arriving at the home of her parents, Michael and Stephanie Till, who live near the University of Mary Washington, she started to show symptoms.
She said she had a relatively mild case of COVID-19, except for the shortness of breath.
“It didn’t feel like I could get enough oxygen or a sufficient amount of air,” she said. “My chest was really heavy, it felt like I had to work for a full breath and even then it didn’t feel like a real breath.”
Till, her parents and two siblings all quarantined at home, and her condition never worsened to the point she needed to be hospitalized.
All the Tills have taken their temperature twice daily and reported to the local health district that they’ve had no symptoms. Michael Till, who manages an 800-person department at a regional facility, let his co-workers know about his family’s situation.
Olivia Till has an interesting perspective on the disease, given that some others among her generation were seen cavorting at Florida beaches during spring break or ignoring other orders to maintain social distancing.
“If this mostly affected young people, our parents and grandparents would be there to take care of us,” she said, adding that those her age need to return the favor. “It’s really on young people to do as much as they can to protect the most vulnerable.”
