At five different meetings in 2019, the King George Board of Supervisors discussed change orders involving the expansion of King George Middle School—and got more irritated each go-round.
Their reactions ranged from Supervisor Cathy Binder asking in frustration when the changes were going to stop, to Chairman Jeff Bueche calling them “beyond ridiculous.”
Even Supervisor John Jenkins Jr., who had a relatively laid-back attitude during his four-year term that just ended, admitted his irritation in September.
“It seems like someone just walks around and says, ‘Hey, let’s add this to the project.’ It’s just constant,” Jenkins said. “Every meeting, we literally have a new charge or something that they’ve found, and I just don’t get it. I don’t understand.”
In April, board members started questioning change orders with the $21 million expansion of the county’s only middle school. The project will provide classroom space for all sixth graders as well as a new media center, dining space, kitchen, auxiliary gym, administrative offices and more secure building entrances.
It’s expected to be complete this fall.
King George sixth-graders are housed in the county’s three elementary schools. Relocating them will create a true middle-school environment, School Superintendent Rob Benson told supervisors in July 2017, and also will free up space in the elementary schools which were nearing capacity 2½ years ago.
The contract was awarded in May 2018 to Branch Builds and RMMM Architects, and as those companies have worked with county and school officials, change orders have been requested.
Change orders are covered by contingency funds, which are standard in contracts. Builders typically budget 5 percent to 10 percent of their total cost to cover any unexpected expenses they might come across during the project, according to the Compton Construction website.
King George usually attempts to have that much in its contingency, but lowered the rate for the middle school project to cover right-of-way improvements at the turn lane and school entrance, said County Administrator Neiman Young.
That’s why the contingency fund for the expansion is 3.2 percent of the overall budget, or $680,000. So far, the project has used half the funds allotted for contingencies, or $340,000, Young told board members last month.
HALF THE FUNDS USED
Complaints from the supervisors have focused on whether the items qualify as change orders or if they’re matters that school officials or contractors should have expected.
An Aug. 6 discussion illustrates what supervisors see as the difference.
A change order was requested to cover a new PVC conduit because the existing electrical line wasn’t deep enough. The order also covered an unexpected increase in liquid asphalt, which had gone up $5.08 per ton.
Supervisors agreed that those were unexpected items, but balked at a request to upgrade the communication system in the existing building. The request included wireless infrastructure switches, network cabling, video surveillance, access control and an intercom system—work that would make the system in the old part compatible with what’s being installed in the new portion.
“They didn’t think they were going to have to upgrade some of the older sections of the building?” Binder asked in disbelief. “They should have thought of this ahead of time.”
She said the same in November, when a change order was submitted to cover asbestos removal.
“It’s a 50-year-old building, and they didn’t know there was asbestos in it?” she asked. “I would have known that.”
CHANGES ARE EXPECTED
Young sat down with all parties involved several times and tried to convince board members there are going to be change orders with such a complex project.
“I expect to see more come along, because you don’t know what the contractor is going to dig up as they go through the process,” he continued.
Supervisor Ruby Brabo, whose eight-year term on the board ended Tuesday, stressed that’s the exact purpose of contingency funds—not using them for work that should have been included in the contract or for supplies needed in the new construction. A change order in November requested projection screens and power outlets for the new media center.
Binder said she remembered seeing drawings for the expansion with “beautiful projectors in there. Why did they not think that they might have to buy stuff that goes with them?”
ACTED IN GOOD FAITH
There’s also been an ongoing, and heated, dispute over new dugouts for the softball team. Supervisors were told community volunteers had offered, years ago, to build them, so the board didn’t want to pay the contractor $37,000 for the job.
Yet the dugouts were built by the contractor anyway, and Binder and Brabo were livid to discover that while touring the construction site.
“We both … about had a heart attack,” Brabo said.
Several more discussions followed, including the statement by Supervisor Richard Granger, who works at the Navy base in Dahlgren, that “it’s a big no-no to spend funds before they’re allocated at the federal level. You can be on the hook to pay the funds back.”
Young explained that decisions often are made in the field to keep the project moving. Typically, the construction company comes across a problem and points it out to the county inspector. The inspector then makes the call to move forward and the company does the work “under the good faith that the county will pay for the services rendered,” Young said on Dec. 17.
County Attorney Eric Gregory suggested that more scrutiny may be needed with future building projects, such as the new courthouse, but agreed with Young that the county should approve the change orders to keep the project on track.
Supervisors didn’t agree. On Dec. 17, they voted unanimously to cover all the change orders submitted to this point—except for the $37,000 cost of the softball dugouts.
