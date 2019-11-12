Technology is making it harder to be good these days.
Take what happened to me yesterday.
I’d finished up chores for the day and was catching up with posts on Facebook when something forwarded by a friend caught my eye.
It was a link to get 50 percent off at a major clothing retailer, and they had dress overcoats, something I need because the one I bought 20-some years ago seems to have … umm … shrunk. Suffice to say, I can no longer get it on with a suit jacket underneath.
In no time, I was sucked in, checking out the colors of these overcoats and considering whether to plunk down the money required. Fifty percent off is good, but it was still a considerable chunk of change.
I almost bit, though the reality of a bunch of bills coming due at the end of this month slowed my roll. I’m still thinking about going back and pushing that button.
After all, I’d rather pay half than full price at this reputable retailer, which isn’t one that discounts everything all the time. But I realized how the advent of smartphones and Facebook and all the other expanded digital connections in our lives have made this a new reality.
Before all this technology, I would have had to get a catalog, a circular in the mail or early on seek out something on the primitive internet to see such a sale.
Now, seconds after hitting Facebook to see pictures of a relative’s new Labrador retriever, they’ve zeroed in on me.
More and more, I’m starting to see or at least be aware of the possible downside of all this instant information being launched at us.
Sure, it’s neat when you need something—really need something—to be able to connect with Amazon or whatever other online retailer and have the item winging to you in no time.
But I wonder how much the constant barrage of solicitations and ease of ordering nudges us to buy things we don’t need or want.
Confession time: Not long ago I had a similar situation that involved a cool-looking travel bag.
After seeing a similar leather bag on a website where I was shopping for a different item, that creepy thing we’re all familiar with started happening.
Soon enough, every time I used my phone to check the weather, my bank balance or a sport score, ads with pictures of little leather bags started popping up.
Some were from the retailer whose bag I originally saw, but this new torrent of targeted advertising wasn’t limited to one seller. Somehow, it seemed like every maker and manufacturer of leather overnight bags had found me and were making their sales pitches.
I’d like to show how evolved and self-aware I am and say I ignored them all.
Sadly, that’s not what happened. Three days into the deluge, I ordered one that on that particular day was marked 60 PERCENT OFF!
And though it’s a cool little bag, it’s been sitting in the bottom of a closet ever since. Oh, what a sucker I am.
The point of all this isn’t to highlight my weak-kneed will in the face of targeted advertising, but instead to show how so many modern retailers have found effective ways to reach us even when we don’t want to be reached.
Ads come at us from every digital nook and cranny: from the music streaming services we get free with occasional ads, through book readers discounted so they can toss you pitches when you sign on and of course through digital gizmos like the Amazon Echo.
While writing this, I went on Google to see whether to call it Echo or Alexa, and seconds later got a pop-up message from a salesperson who said she’d help me purchase one. I was so surprised I just signed off to sever the connection.
Of course, you can just ignore this stuff and keep your credit card in your wallet.
But I swear, those digital retailers seem to know when you’re the most vulnerable, probably because they have each and every record of you looking online at something like an overcoat for the past few months.
When they find you, they immediately start whispering in your ear: “Hey buddy, have I got a coat for you! And today, it’s half off!”
