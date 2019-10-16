PHOTO: City Hall
City of Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg officials want residents to toss out their latest personal property tax bill because it had an incorrect balance due.

“We’ve corrected that error and have prepared corrected bills that will be mailed by the printer on Oct. 17," Treasurer Brenda Wood said in a news release. "Please disregard the first bill—the corrected bill will have a notation on it that it is the corrected bill.”

The miscalculated personal property tax bills were due to human error and pertain only to the most recent personal property tax bills, which have a Nov. 15 due date. They are not related to the city’s upgrade of financial and utility billing software. Real estate bills were not affected.

The corrected bills can be viewed on the city’s website at fredericksburgva.gov /Online Payments/Personal Property Payment Option. The corrected personal property tax bills will have a due date of Nov. 15. However, the Treasurer’s Office will not charge any penalties or interest on the corrected bills if payment is received by Nov. 22. Postmarks through that date will be honored as being paid on time.

For questions about an account balance or status, contact the Treasurer’s Office at 540/372-1001.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

