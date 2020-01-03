In his last presentation to county officials before retiring after almost 40 years with the King George Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Steve Dempsey asked for a raise for 911 dispatchers.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the request, which will cost $43,749 to implement and will boost the salaries of communications officers between 5 percent and 10 percent, depending on their experience.
Board Chairman Jeff Bueche added a warning with his approval: As salaries for public-safety officers continue to rise in the Fredericksburg region, King George will have to make similar adjustments.
“You can’t blame somebody for leaving for more money or for professional development,” Bueche said. “They have families to support. But we have a responsibility to the public, and it’s going to cost money to meet that responsibility.”
King George revamped its pay structure in fall 2017 after spending more than a year studying the gaps between King George salaries and those in nearby counties. Results showed that King George pay was 11 percent below market average, County Administrator Neiman Young said at the time.
The county instituted a three-phase salary compensation plan to address the shortfall, and Dempsey said those “were very complimentary, except [for] the 911 operators.” But at the time, dispatcher pay was comparable throughout the region, he added.
Things have changed since then. King George had a 50 percent turnover rate in 2019 as eight operators went to Fredericksburg or Spotsylvania County for $8,000 more a year, Dempsey said.
Stafford County also increased its pay for dispatchers last month. Dempsey said it’s no surprise to lose workers to larger counties, but even smaller localities, such as Westmoreland County, offer pay comparable to King George.
With the approved increases, the starting salary for King George communications officers will be $34,905. Pay for a county operator with 23 years of experience will increase to $46,938.
By comparison, the annual salary for a communications officer in Stafford ranges from $34,736 to $53,830, according to the Stafford website.
Supervisor John Jenkins Jr., a Capitol Hill police officer and Army veteran, said communications officers have “an incredibly tough job.”
“That’s the lifeline for the guys in the field,” Jenkins said. “They deserve every dollar that they get as far as I’m concerned.”
Meanwhile, on the last day of 2019, Dempsey, 65, thanked all those who supported him during his 39 years and seven months with the King George Sheriff’s Office. Dempsey started his career as a patrol officer in 1980 and volunteered the next year to become the county’s first K-9 handler.
He was appointed to the post of sheriff in 2011 by his predecessor, Clarence “Moose” Dobson, who wanted his “No. 2 man” to have a year of experience as sheriff before he faced his first election. Dempsey was elected sheriff later that year and again in 2015.
